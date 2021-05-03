Schmidt column: Public officials should be familiar with open meetings laws

There are many scenarios of open meetings that some don’t always think about. For example, if you have a committee - for this example a committee of five members - and a majority of that committee goes to lunch - three members or more, any discussion that would occur over lunch regarding committee business would be a violation of the open meetings laws unless it was properly posted.

How about email? Well, if a person were to email a government committee about a topic, and a member of that board or committee replies to all and includes the other members that very well could be a violation of open records law. If two members reply all, it most certainly becomes a violation of open meeting laws as it would certainly become a discussion of the members of the committee.

As you can see, these laws can be very tricky and elected officials need to make sure they do not put themselves into a situation where they could be held civilly or criminally liable. The only way to avoid that is always to proceed with caution, become educated on open meetings laws, and by consulting with an attorney when those tricky situations come up.