SCHMIDT COLUMN: Sheriff's office here for community in these stressful times
0 comments

SCHMIDT COLUMN: Sheriff's office here for community in these stressful times

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As I have been keeping a close eye on the conversations, social media posts and reactions to media reports and various governmental orders across our state and country, I am beginning to see increased frustration with the drastic changes we have all been forced to make because of the coronavirus. As this continues, we all must be mindful of how important it is to remain calm, positive and manage it all one day at a time.

As we move further into this, I want to assure you that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office remains here to serve and protect. While we have made some changes in how we do business to ensure our staff can be safe and healthy, we will not neglect our responsibilities to our community. I pledge to you that my staff and I will do everything we can in the pursuit of accomplishing our mission statement, “to protect the lives, property and constitutional rights of our citizens through honest, ethical and professional service to the community.”

We need your help in doing so. We can’t stress enough how imperative it is that everyone use proper precautions in keeping yourself healthy, such as washing hands, keeping your distance from others and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. We also need you to ensure you continue sound practices in assisting us to complete our mission such as locking your homes, businesses, cars and garages; ensuring any properties that you may not be physically at right now are properly secured and monitored; reporting suspicious activity immediately – “See something, say something;” looking out for your neighbors and assisting them as needed with social distancing in mind.

In addition, as this change in our daily routines has changed, our moods may also change due to added stress. If you feel yourself becoming angry or upset because of this added stress, find creative ways to appropriately cope with that stress. Perhaps going for a walk, calling a friend or family member to chat or just getting some fresh air may be helpful. You could play a board game with your family or friends. If you see someone else is becoming stressed, try to recognize that it may be caused by the significant changes in our lives and do what you can to help them manage that stress.

I am not able to convey how important it is to remain calm, do not panic and be there for each other. As an example, I have witnessed the professionalism of my staff as we have navigated through these first couple of weeks of this pandemic and they have been outstanding. It reminds me that we live in a society with incredible people who really know how to come together in time of crisis. I urge you all to recognize that as well. Please remember that your sheriff’s office is here to stand by you through these challenging times. By working together, we will all get through this and we will be a stronger community as a result and Dodge County will continue to be an excellent place to live, work and visit.

Dale Schmidt

Schmidt

Dale Schmidt is Dodge County sheriff. He can be reached at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4115.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Commentary: For an immigrant with a mum far away overseas, O'Hare Airport is no longer a lifeline
Opinion

Commentary: For an immigrant with a mum far away overseas, O'Hare Airport is no longer a lifeline

  • Updated

Most people I know hate Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. For me, that chaotic place at the end of the Kennedy Expressway has always been a source of deep comfort. If anything were to go wrong with my independent, 96-year-old mum in Great Britain, I've told myself since moving to Chicago 30 years ago, I can be at her side tomorrow morning. In fact, being as American Airlines has long ...

Commentary: I'm a doctor. If this 81-year-old can endure the coronavirus, you can too
Opinion

Commentary: I'm a doctor. If this 81-year-old can endure the coronavirus, you can too

Joe, a semiretired 81-year-old, never expected his Italy guys' trip to thrust him into the front ranks of COVID-19 patients. Joe's story goes against the grain of news about the coronavirus now gripping the world and providing epidemiologists and public health experts with the challenge of their professional lives. Joe is a patient of a medical colleague, and he and his wife gave me permission ...

Commentary: Want to serve your community during the coronavirus pandemic? Here's how to volunteer
Opinion

Commentary: Want to serve your community during the coronavirus pandemic? Here's how to volunteer

  • Updated

As the First Partner of California and as the Chief Service Officer of California, our first priority is to lift up California's families and most vulnerable communities. We believe wholeheartedly in elevating the value of service and creating a sense of community where the health and well-being of all of us is as important, if not more important, than our individual success. Embracing ...

Commentary: I'm not a teacher. My home 'school' is a joke. We need a better coronavirus education plan
Opinion

Commentary: I'm not a teacher. My home 'school' is a joke. We need a better coronavirus education plan

  • Updated

When we heard that the Los Angeles Unified School District would close schools for two weeks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, my two sons - one in third grade, the other in fifth - were thrilled because no school usually means they get to sleep late, watch too much television and enjoy their vacation. I knew the closure would a challenge because I'm still working and, no, the ...

+3
Commentary: Some of us can't isolate
Opinion

Commentary: Some of us can't isolate

  • Updated

I have a confession to make, something that in the age of COVID-19 seems almost seditious: daily, up-close human contact is an indispensable part of my life. I use a motorized wheelchair and I need assistance doing the routine things everyone does every day, like getting dressed and getting out of bed and doing laundry and all that. I've hired a crew of people to come in and help me do that ...

Commentary: What others see as Joe Biden's mental slips, I see as the tricks of a master stutterer
Opinion

Commentary: What others see as Joe Biden's mental slips, I see as the tricks of a master stutterer

You don't notice Joe Biden's stutter when he's speaking most of the time. He didn't stutter during the debate on March 15, for example. But as a stutterer, I recognized the signs of a master stutterer at work. Seeing Biden on stage takes me back to my childhood. I've watched him for years and recognize the familiar tricks. Noticed him struggling with a phrase or name he's uttered a million ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News