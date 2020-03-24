SCHMIDT COLUMN: Sheriff's office here for community in these stressful times

In addition, as this change in our daily routines has changed, our moods may also change due to added stress. If you feel yourself becoming angry or upset because of this added stress, find creative ways to appropriately cope with that stress. Perhaps going for a walk, calling a friend or family member to chat or just getting some fresh air may be helpful. You could play a board game with your family or friends. If you see someone else is becoming stressed, try to recognize that it may be caused by the significant changes in our lives and do what you can to help them manage that stress.

I am not able to convey how important it is to remain calm, do not panic and be there for each other. As an example, I have witnessed the professionalism of my staff as we have navigated through these first couple of weeks of this pandemic and they have been outstanding. It reminds me that we live in a society with incredible people who really know how to come together in time of crisis. I urge you all to recognize that as well. Please remember that your sheriff’s office is here to stand by you through these challenging times. By working together, we will all get through this and we will be a stronger community as a result and Dodge County will continue to be an excellent place to live, work and visit.