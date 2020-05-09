Schmidt column: Thanks to our dedicated correctional officers
Schmidt column: Thanks to our dedicated correctional officers

In May each year, we take some time to recognize all correctional officers. This year National Correctional Officer week is May 3-9.

Last year, we looked at how corrections in Dodge County has changed over the last 20 years through the eyes of Officer Hanna Mueller. This year, I want to look at how corrections in Dodge County has changed over the last two months. Let me start by saying that thanks to the efforts of all of our corrections staff there have been no cases of coronavirus in the Dodge County Detention Facility. This threat was recognized early, new procedures were implemented and all of the corrections staff did a fantastic job of implementing the procedures and ensuring success.

Changes have been made to almost every aspect of the officers’ job. Changes have been made concerning how an inmate is booked, how an inmate is housed, how meal service is completed, what privileges inmates have, staffing of the facility, cleaning of the facility, how staff report to work and the list goes on. In addition to changes already made, contingency plans are in place should we have someone in the facility with COVID-19. Officers are prepared to implement these plans on very short notice. This is a constantly changing process that continues today.

Corrections has always been a dangerous profession but those dangers are only compounded in times of crisis. All of the corrections staff have shown great professionalism, dedication and patience as this process continues. These have been difficult times for all, but in spite of the difficulties in both their personal and professional lives, the correctional officers of Dodge County never lost sight of the goals of their profession. Those goals include the safety of the citizens, the safety of fellow officers, the safety of the inmates and the security of the facility.

I am always proud to be associated with all of the correctional officers of Dodge County but especially in times of crisis, like these, I am particularly proud of how the correctional officers have “stepped up” to ensure that the Dodge County Detention Facility remains a safe environment for all.

Thank you to correctional officers everywhere but especially those of Dodge County. If you know a correctional officer or come in contact with one, please take time to thank them for their service to our community, especially during this National Correctional Officer Week.

Dale Schmidt

Schmidt

Dale Schmidt is Dodge County Sheriff. He can be reached at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4115.

