Schmidt column: Thanks to our dedicated correctional officers

In May each year, we take some time to recognize all correctional officers. This year National Correctional Officer week is May 3-9.

Last year, we looked at how corrections in Dodge County has changed over the last 20 years through the eyes of Officer Hanna Mueller. This year, I want to look at how corrections in Dodge County has changed over the last two months. Let me start by saying that thanks to the efforts of all of our corrections staff there have been no cases of coronavirus in the Dodge County Detention Facility. This threat was recognized early, new procedures were implemented and all of the corrections staff did a fantastic job of implementing the procedures and ensuring success.

Changes have been made to almost every aspect of the officers’ job. Changes have been made concerning how an inmate is booked, how an inmate is housed, how meal service is completed, what privileges inmates have, staffing of the facility, cleaning of the facility, how staff report to work and the list goes on. In addition to changes already made, contingency plans are in place should we have someone in the facility with COVID-19. Officers are prepared to implement these plans on very short notice. This is a constantly changing process that continues today.