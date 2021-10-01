Schmidt column: Time of year to watch for deer

In recent years, we have also seen motorcycle vs. deer crashes. I know many people who love to ride their motorcycles in the fall and it is beautiful, however, please remember to slow down and my recommendation is to avoid riding at dusk, dawn or during nighttime hours if possible. Motorcycle vs. deer crashes usually do not end well and most often result in serious injuries or fatalities.

Scanning the ditches as you drive is the best thing you can do when driving, not only at this time of year but always. Looking down the road, rather than at your phone or your radio could potentially save you thousands of dollars and a potential injury to you or your passengers. Always watch the vehicles around you and scan for other obstacles like deer that may run into your path.

Finally, if you are involved in a crash with a deer, feel free to call 911 to report it, especially if there are injuries or there is road blockage. In those situations, we want to get to you as quickly as possible.

If you are not injured and there is no road blockage and you are not comfortable calling 911, you can always call our non-emergency phone number to report the crash. If there is an injured deer, please call us so we can respond as well.

If you have less than $1,000 damage to your car and there are no injuries at all, it is what we call a non-reportable crash. You do not need a law enforcement report in those incidents. Our professional dispatchers will always work through all of this with you if you call to talk to them. Be careful and pay attention to those ditches as it is never fun to hit a deer while driving as we go about our day.

Dale Schmidt is Dodge County Sheriff. He can be reached at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4115.