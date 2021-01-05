Schmidt column: What to expect when calling 911

I was recently asked by a citizen if I could explain what to expect when calling 911. To respond, I elicited the assistance of my communications lieutenant, Christine Churchill, to provide advice for anyone needing to call 911.

There are seven steps to remember when calling 911. Remember, this is a guideline and emergencies rarely go by the book, but having a plan and knowing what to do ahead of time will help to make any emergency a bit less stressful.