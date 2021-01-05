Schmidt column: What to expect when calling 911

I was recently asked by a citizen if I could explain what to expect when calling 911. To respond, I elicited the assistance of my communications lieutenant, Christine Churchill, to provide advice for anyone needing to call 911.
There are seven steps to remember when calling 911. Remember, this is a guideline and emergencies rarely go by the book, but having a plan and knowing what to do ahead of time will help to make any emergency a bit less stressful.
- Stay calm. It’s important to take a deep breath and not get excited. Any situation that requires 911 is, by definition, an emergency. The dispatcher knows that and will try to move things along quickly, but under control.
- Know the location of the emergency and the nu
- mber you are calling from. This may be asked and answered a couple of times but don’t get frustrated. Even though many dispatch centers have enhanced capabilities, meaning they can see your location on their maps, they are still required to confirm the information. If for some reason you are disconnected, at least emergency crews will know where to go and how to call you back.
- Wait for the call-taker to ask questions, then answer clearly and calmly. If you are in danger of assault, the dispatcher or call-taker will still need you to answer quietly, mostly “yes” and “no” questions.
- Let the dispatcher guide the conversation. He or she is typing the information into a computer and may seem to be taking forever. More than likely, emergency services are already being sent while you are still on the line.
- Follow all directions. In some cases, the dispatcher will give you directions. Listen carefully, follow each step exactly, and ask for clarification if you don’t understand.
- Keep your eyes open. You may be asked to describe victims, suspects, vehicles, or other parts of the scene.
- Do not hang up the call until directed to do so by the call-taker.
While these are the seven basics we also have some additional tips for you to remember when calling 911.
- No matter what happens—stay calm.
- Cell p
- hones may not tell the call-taker where you are. Look for addresses, landmarks, or street signs.
- Never program 911 into your automatic dialer phone memory. You’re not going to forget the number, accidental 911 calls are more likely with auto-dialers. If someone calls 911 and doesn’t speak, it is our policy to send an officer or deputy to ensure everything is OK.
- Finally, if you ever find yourself accidentally calling 911, please don’t hang up. We must always assume that something is wrong when someone calls 911 until proven otherwise. If you hang up, law enforcement will be dispatched to the location of the phone or the registered address to make sure everyone is OK. If you stay on the line
- , we can establish what is going on and identify that it was a misdial. We may then be able to avoid sending law enforcement to investigate if there is no true emergency.
Dale Schmidt is Dodge County Sheriff. He can be reached at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4115.