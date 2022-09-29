Scott Frostman: As COVID wanes, fight for medical freedom continues

“The pandemic is over.” Those were the words of President Joe Biden as he ambled through the Detroit Auto Show with CBS’ Scott Pelley for the Sept. 18 “60 Minutes“ program. He further stated, “the pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over.”

The comment threw spin doctors into a frenzy. A Sept. 21 Fox News story relayed how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was in backpedal-overdrive when she stated, “just to step back for a second, when he made those comments, he was walking through the Detroit car show.” Guess that means they don’t count.

On Sept. 19, the Washington Post editorial board opined, “the pandemic is surely not over.” They pointed to policies related to the emergency declaration, stating, “when the official emergency ends, some 15 million will lose Medicaid coverage; the reason for a student loan repayment pause will end; the rationale for Trump-era border restrictions, still held in place by a court, will disappear.” It seems many don’t want emergency measures to end, akin to the late Saul Alinsky, who said, “never let a crisis go to waste.”

In most places, life has largely returned to “normal,” whatever that may be. Places like Madison with more mask-wearers are the exception rather than the rule. We’ve reached a point where folks seem to accept individual choices. If you choose to wear a mask to make you feel safer, go for it. You might receive the occasional quizzical look, but we don’t hear much about mask-related confrontations.

COVID is still with us, and you can take whatever measures you deem appropriate. Recent Wisconsin Department of Health Services data showed a 7-day average of around 1,000 cases per day. Vaccination rates have stalled, and boosters continue to be introduced to little fanfare.

In the light of the waning of COVID challenges, what has become of the medical freedom movement that so ardently opposed the massive overreaches by employers, governmental entities and more in seeking to force COVID jabs upon Americans?

The Supreme Court “blocked the federal vaccine-or-test requirement for large companies” as related in a Jan. 13 Newsweek story. A Sept. 13 Courthouse News Service story reported the 5th Circuit Court ruled against federal vaccine mandates, with Circuit Judge Rhesa Barksdale asking if the case is moot because getting vaccines is not ironclad protection against catching COVID.

An Aug. 15 Fox Business story reported “Illinois health care workers who were fired or otherwise impacted by their hospitals’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate will receive a $10 million settlement after filing a lawsuit challenging the rule.” A total of 473 employees are eligible for compensation. Many other employer restrictions and requirements have been quietly retracted.

Pandemic or no pandemic, the cause of medical freedom presses onward. A recent Fox6 News Milwaukee story reported, “Froedtert employees had until Wednesday, Sep. 21 to get their first coronavirus vaccine dose or be considered to have ‘voluntarily resigned.’” Many employees sought religious exemptions from taking other available vaccines, but “Froedtert said the FDA-approved Novavax COVID-19 vaccine ‘eliminates’ conflicts for some employees with religious exemptions.” Even as COVID wanes, amid nationwide shortages of nurses, Froedert wants to continue to push a vaccine mandate on employees.

The work of organizations like Wisconsin United for Freedom and others must be applauded. Stalwart efforts to support medical freedom must continue, and this important issue cannot be shelved. Even as COVID wanes, there will be further attempts to wrest control from individuals, and we can’t stray from advocacy. A distinction between individual medical choice sought by medical freedom advocates and abortion can be broken down to the fact there are two distinct humans impacted when a woman is pregnant, and the other human involved has no choices.

Regardless of the president’s untethered remarks, you should have the right to make your own decisions regarding your responses or protocols related to COVID or any other challenges. Make those choices in concert with those whose opinions you respect. Only then can we all declare “the pandemic is over.”