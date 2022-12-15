Scott Frostman: 'Assault weapon' ban misses the mark

After the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked about any big goals for the “lame duck” session of Congress before seating of the new Congress in January. His answer? A retread of an “assault weapons” ban. Asked about actions regarding guns, a Nov. 24 CNN story quoted Biden saying “I’m going to try. I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.”

It’s an unattainable goal. For a number of years, Democrats have tried to bring back the old “assault weapons” ban that lasted from 1994-2004. The old ban expired amid mixed reviews about whether it was effective, and past attempts to restart have been unsuccessful. If it was successful, it would still be in place. Among many challenges has been defining what constitutes an “assault weapon.”

If you want Biden’s opinion of an “assault weapon,” in the story above Biden stated, “The idea (that) we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it’s just sick. It has no social redeeming value, zero, none. Not a single, solitary rationale for it.” So, Biden wants to ban the purchase of any semiautomatic weapon?

The simple way to characterize “semiautomatic” weapons are those that fire one round with each trigger pull, and don’t require any action to prepare for the next round. Exact numbers may not be tracked, but you can be assured many of the more than 500,000 deer hunters who hit the Wisconsin woods recently were carrying semiautomatic rifles.

Semiautomatic weapons are also popular in shooting sports. Biden opines semiautomatic weapons have “no social redeeming value,” but sportsmen owning such armaments differ. When no real consensus exists on what type of weapons should be considered for further restriction, bans won’t get anywhere.

Biden again pushed for the ban when speaking before the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence on Dec. 7. Widely reported, he stated, “We did it, and guess what? It worked ... we can do it again.” Nothing will happen as the current Congress wraps up, and with Republicans taking control of the House, Biden will be rightly rebuffed in any future “assault weapons” bans.

Percentages may vary depending on parameters, but the vast majority of crimes committed with guns are by those who obtained the guns illegally. For example, an Aug. 1, 2016, Intellectual Takeout article cited a University of Pittsburgh study that stated, “lawful gun owners accounted for just 18 percent of gun violence.”

Gun buyback programs, often touted as a way to get guns off the streets, are also subject to abuse. An Aug. 2 story in the Houston Chronicle reported that a “man traded in 62 3D-printed guns, often referred to as ‘ghost guns,’ and received $50 per gun. He claimed making the weapons only cost $3 each.” A guy literally spent time at his 3D printer manufacturing guns to make money through a gun buyback program. It’s clear that gun buyback programs don’t get illegal guns off the streets.

We remember the horrific tragedy that unfolded in Waukesha last November when now-convicted murderer Darrell Brooks killed six, injured more than 60 others, and traumatized hundreds when he drove his SUV through the Christmas parade crowd. No gun needed. No gun legislation would have stopped that tragedy. If someone is hell-bent on wanton destruction, they will find a way — gun or no gun.

Recurring themes sought by the left include Extreme Risk Protection Orders, commonly known as “red flag” gun laws, where a concerned party has another individual’s right to possess firearms temporarily halted. While this may seem like a prudent and preemptive move, it inherently denies the individual any right to due process, and the motives of the party raising concerns is not likely questioned.

For the past 50 years or so, we’ve seen relentless attacks on the traditional nuclear family, especially by educational elites who claim to “have the best interest of the child in mind.” At the same time, we’ve seen an explosion in school shootings. The “experts” will tolerate bullying on unprecedented levels, bemoan the nuclear family, and then wonder with furrowed brows and quizzical looks why we have more violent outbursts.

Solutions to the gun violence problem lie not in further regulation of the firearms themselves, but in how society raises young men, the primary source of these acts. Fatherhood is often mocked and ridiculed in today’s culture, and many violent young men come from fatherless homes. It’s a story that involves a much deeper dive than available today. Suffice it to say, another swing at an “assault weapons” ban will once again miss the mark.