Scott Frostman: Baraboo school survey prompts many questions

If you reside in the Baraboo School District, you received a survey that merits your attention. The district is requesting this survey to be completed by May 9.

The Baraboo School District is proposing the fourth phase of its long-range facility master plan developed in 2012. Phase one included safety and access concerns at a cost of just under $10 million. It was completed in 2015. The high school was phase two, and $22 million in renovations were completed in 2018. Phase three was the middle school, a $41 million project completed in 2021.

Phase four is the elementary schools, and the survey will gauge community interest in renovations totaling $89.9 million, more than all the other projects combined. For perspective, the annual budget of the district is about $40 million. No information about total budget size or cost of previous phases is in the actual survey.

An elementary facilities advisory committee was created last September to study the school district’s needs and make recommendations. Committee members should be thanked for their efforts, and analysis is intended to flesh out rationale for recommendations. The committee must also understand many questions will come from residents about recommendations and costs.

The survey includes a plan to close Baraboo’s West Elementary School. Its current primary use is as a kindergarten center. Part of the survey rationale includes this comment: “The more schools a child attends, the more likely they will become disengaged and experience academic delays.”

This idea to incorporate all kindergarten students into other elementary schools stands in direct contrast to the rationale provided when my kids attended West Elementary School, or when as board members we would hear community members ask about reasons for West Elementary as a kindergarten center. The rationale used was it allowed for a safer bus and school environment for the kindergartners, more collaborative development, and initial friendships that could be rekindled once the kids hit middle school.

Apparently, that has changed.

I would submit that West, whether as a kindergarten center or small elementary school, still has economic life remaining, and the referendum proposed could include the updating of that facility. The initial investment is estimated at $3.6 million, and would be higher with the other needed upgrades. But it may help to reduce the overall cost of the project because little expansion of the other elementary schools would be needed.

Another area of concern is commentary about separate gym and cafeteria facilities. Only one school, Gordon L. Willson, currently has a separate cafeteria facility, and the survey proposal calls for additional gymnasium-size areas added at all schools. Why would other elementary schools not be made to mirror the model used at Willson?

The tax impact on residents of the district is important. Estimates shown in the survey reflect a relatively modest increase in the tax rate — dollars per thousand — as a result of the referendum. But to truly understand the impact, it is important to review the district’s most recent budgetary actions.

Previous budget presentations show the equalized value of the district has been rising steadily. Often, a rise in assessed valuation is accompanied by a lowering of the tax rate to collect the same amount in the tax levy. The Baraboo School District has taken an approach to keep the tax rate steady at $9.57 per thousand and allowed the increase in equalized value to substantially increase the amount of tax money collected, therefore increasing your taxes to make larger-than-expected payments on the district’s debt. This makes them able to reflect the potential impact as smaller than by “standard” payments.

The real challenge in continuing this approach is that it relies on a continual upward trajectory in assessed valuations and assures taxpayers the tax rate will not go down. Whether used as a part of the strategy, Baraboo taxpayers will be repaying well over the $89.9 million amount in the survey over time.

Some facilities need to be updated as infrastructure wears out. I think all district residents understand there is a level of need. You must ask yourself if a project of this scope is warranted at this time. Our elementary students have been through more than two years of constant changes, disruptions and angst over COVID policies, are they ready for more disruptions? We also must consider the great potential for widely expanded school choice options and other factors.

This review is intended to provide a more in-depth analysis, and ideally sparks a host of questions for the board and district as they gauge community interest. Stay informed and involved.

Frostman lives in Baraboo: scfrostman@gmail.com.