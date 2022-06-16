Scott Frostman: Biden doubles down on scapegoats for inflation

“Say it ain’t so, Joe.” That’s what the downtrodden youngster says to “Shoeless Joe” Jackson in the movie “Eight men out,” about the “BlackSox” scandal of the 1919 World Series.

Over a century later, that same saying can be used when talking about President Joe Biden when addressing inflation.

Rampant inflation continues. Consumer price information released on June 10 showed a new 40-year high in inflation with prices surging by 8.6%. The the news dominated headlines. It doesn’t take much for everyday folks to realize the rampant problem at the gas pump and store. You may quizzically review any receipts you get these days, as something just doesn’t seem to add up.

What was supposed to be “transitory” inflation a few months ago has become a steamroller of massive price increases impacting people in Wisconsin and across the nation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on June 1, “I think I was wrong then about the path inflation would take.”

You’ll also likely see some real sticker shock when you receive your retirement or investment account statement at the end of June. The stock market and other indexes have been suffering amid the inflationary news, and further anticipated moves on interest rates.

If you listen to President Biden, he’s got this all pegged. A June 10 Fox News story quoted the president saying, “the United States has never seen anything like (Russian Premier Vladimir) Putin’s tax on both food and gas.” In one respect, the president is right. We haven’t seen “Putin’s tax on both food and gas,” because there are no new Russian taxes.

According to information from expatica.com from Feb. 7, Russians have a value added tax of 10% on most food products. No new confiscatory tax would impact the American economic system. According to a March 9 NBC News story, “Russian crude oil and petroleum products represent ... less than 2% of the U.S. supply.” That’s hardly impactful on the daily lives of Americans, yet the root cause according to Biden.

The conflict in Ukraine and associated challenges with supply chains may be contributing to inflationary pressures. But those components are a tiny part of the picture, and don’t have much impact. According to a March 10 inflationdata.com story, the inflation rate in January was 7.48%, and February’s rate was 7.9%. The inflation we see today was in full gear long before Putin set his sights on Ukraine, yet the president doesn’t want to acknowledge the failure of his own economic policies. Instead, he must find some distant scapegoat.

In general terms, price inflation happens when demand outstrips supply by significant margins. This is the biggest negative impact of all the “free” stimulus money — injecting billions of dollars into the economy that wasn’t created as a result of economic effort. So the value of those dollars decreases.

More dollars chasing the same product in short supply will create price inflation on that product. These are basic economic principles rooted in an understanding of our free-market economy. It’s also an indictment on the current state of our public education system, which seems to produce very few students of economics who have an understanding of free-market economies.

My favorite economist, the late Milton Friedman, had this to say about inflation, as his heyday was about four decades ago and more. He stated, “Inflation is made in Washington, D.C., because only Washington can create money.”

Amid this economic uncertainty, the Federal Reserve met this week and was expected to raise interest rates. Obviously, raising rates will make the cost of homeownership increase, along with any other borrowing needs, which are intended to “shrink” the demand for money.

These are tough times, indeed, and we’ll persevere. Challenges at the gas pump can be addressed by investments in American energy. Supply-chain problems can be mitigated by easing the burdensome regulatory environment. What is most disconcerting is that rather than take responsibility for woeful economic policy that has created the worst inflation in decades, the president, his advisors and others still seek a scapegoat.

Americans deserve better leadership.

