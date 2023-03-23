Election Day is fast approching. You grab your ballot and walk into the booth. You know you’re selecting Justice Daniel Kelly’s name to once again be a part of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. But wait, there’s more. What are all these questions on the ballot? Where’s the info on these?

Far below the contentious battle of conservative vs. liberal for control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, voters are asked to weigh in on three ballot questions. Amid all the rancor and noise, these questions have gone unnoticed, and I’m sure there will be some quizzical looks in the booths. Using information obtained from ballotpedia.org, the questions are as follows:

Question 1: “Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?”

Analysis provided from Wisconsin Family Council voter guide describes “under current law, judges can only consider conditions that prevent the risk of death or potentially life-threatening injury.” Answering “Yes” to this question would expand the court’s opportunity to weigh “serious harm” to the community, in addition to the other factors, when setting conditions of bail.

Question 2: “Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?”

The key phrase to be understood is “totality of the circumstances.” This allows judges to factor in previous criminal convictions and behaviors, and not just “flight risk” in setting bail. A “Yes” vote would allow judges more latitude in those decisions, and reduce the risk from low bail requirements.

The first two questions are constitutionally binding. “Yes” votes amend the state constitution. A “No” vote leaves it as it is currently worded. The third question is strictly advisory. Nothing changes, but it may help give legislators a better pulse on the thoughts of Wisconsin voters.

Question 3: “Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”

The question has much simpler wording. The Ballotpedia review stated there is a work search requirement for state unemployment benefits, but since Oct. 1, 2020, participants in the state’s FoodShare program have not had a work requirement. This would be a step in reinstating that requirement.

I hope this gives voters a clearer picture on those potentially confusing questions that will appear on your ballot. The easiest way to remember the answer to these questions is to simply vote “yes” on April 4 to all three of these questions. All these questions merit your support.

We see the rampant crime problem raging, particularly in the state’s largest cities. Stories abound about criminals who were let out on pathetically low bail, or questionable circumstances who then commit further heinous crimes. You need look no further than the convicted murderer in the Waukesha parade tragedy, Darrell Brooks. The third question? Seems a no-brainer. Our safety nets weren’t designed for a long stay. Vote “yes.”

Each community will have other races, as a myriad of municipal races, judgeships, and school board races fill the ballots in many places. Many of these go uncontested, but there are a few races of note. Few incumbents, especially on school boards, ever bother with the mundane task of actually reaching out to voters. They have their little wheelhouse of supporters, and see no reason to reach out and learn concerns of constituents not already in their courts.

In contrast, you will have those candidates that seek to rock the boat, and solid grassroots efforts to raise concerns few dare ask. In Baraboo, Steve Paske has set out on a mission seeking answers and details about how our schools really operate, and the school board is really in need of his dauntless spirit. In the Sauk Prairie School District, Holly Walker has asked lots of questions with few answers, and seeking to shake things up in her quest. We need these new faces in our schools. Folks willing to stir the pot of complacent incumbents deserve your support.

Check out your area for similar candidates. Make a difference however you can, and be sure to vote April 4.