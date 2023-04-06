The clock starts ticking, and you’ve got two minutes to share your views — 120 seconds in which to try and make a salient point or two in front of the legislators and audience assembled. It’s a short window, so you intend to make the most of your brief appearance. While you can raise your voice in other ways, this is your moment to address the large assemblage.

The opportunities to which I refer are the upcoming public hearings held by the Joint Committee on Finance of the Legislature, the powerful committee that does the heavy lifting in crafting the budget that will govern programs in Wisconsin over the next two years. A series of hearings are being held across the state to give citizens and stakeholders a chance to weigh in on topics of their choosing.

The Joint Committee’s road trip kicked off on Wednesday, April 5 in Waukesha, and a couple more hearings are set for next week. For folks in South Central Wisconsin, your best bet will be to attend the hearing at 10 a.m. next Wednesday, April 12, at the Wilderness Resort Glacier Canyon Conference Center in Lake Delton. There is also a hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at UW-Eau Claire’s Davis Student Center. The final scheduled hearing will be held Wednesday, April 26 at Lakeland High School in Minocqua. You can attend and speak at more than one hearing if you are so inclined.

If you choose to make the trip next Wednesday, the hearing will be an all-day affair. You’ll have the ability to sign up to speak, but it may be a long wait before your turn arises. Legislators and their staffs will be drifting in and out periodically for short breaks or to attend other matters, but don’t be taken aback. It’s part of the process. Other legislators will likely be in attendance as well to take in testimony.

Wisconsin’s current fiscal strength this budget cycle stands in stark contrast to many times in the past. We have a solid surplus which should facilitate some innovative ideas on ways to return those dollars to taxpayers. As I said earlier, the Joint Committee will do the yeoman’s work in crafting the budget. In February, Gov. Tony Evers proposed a massive budget chock full of increases in spending, and proposed new taxes. You can thank Republican members of the committee for their work last session to help create the surplus we now see. The process may be a touch simpler this time, as long as the theme the committee adopts is one to put more money back in the pockets of every Wisconsinite.

The governor’s proposed budget carried a stack of fluff including up to $290 million of state taxpayer money for American Family Field — hard not to call it Miller Park, but that’s another story — upgrades and repairs. While many in Wisconsin are big Brewers fans, it shouldn’t be a state budgetary priority.

What are your key issues? Looking for an income tax reduction? I’ve stated previously a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 7.9% to 5.9% would give us a lower rate than our Midwestern neighbors, and make businesses more competitive. Law enforcement? What can be done to make our communities safer? What can be done to combat crime in our largest cities? What areas of focus do you think this budget cycle needs? Show up next Wednesday and give your thoughts.

Wisconsin has been a national leader in the school choice movement, and I would anticipate my own remarks next week to be focused on issues facing our education system. I’ll always say there are many solid teachers and staff in our public schools, but a number of groups have seen firsthand that many of the students graduating from the public school system just aren’t college or career ready. Thousands of parents are also gravely concerned about materials being presented in classes, or underlying agendas being pushed. Our Department of Public Instruction often seems to treat the various choice programs and their participants with distain. In response, those groups have partnered to create the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom. It’s an exciting venture that features many ideas outside the traditional “boxes” of how education is accomplished and funded. You’ll hear a great deal more from the coalition and others seeking substantive educational reforms.

As one of the hallmarks of our representative form of government, public input is valued. Come to the Dells area next Wednesday, or one of the other locations to make your voice heard in those brief two minutes.