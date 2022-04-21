Scott Frostman: Celebrate Earth Day, but don't buy into doomsday

The headline screams “It’s ‘now or never’ to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees,” an ultimate doomsday scenario. The headline was on April 4, a part of the United Nations 6th Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, where U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres “insisted that unless governments everywhere reassess their energy policies, the world will be uninhabitable.”

The article about the U.N. report is compelling in its use of a photo of a young Somali boy collecting water from a dirty puddle, and a displaced family in south Sudan traversing a flooded waterway, casting all the planet as brutal and uninhabitable. They use photos to draw a guttural, fearful response from the viewers. It wouldn’t fit the narrative to show a peaceful field of prairie grass or a pristine forest setting. Sound the alarm. The planet is about to die.

We’ve been down the road of apocalyptic predictions before, as we prepare to mark the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day on Friday. Former Wisconsin Gov. and U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson was among the original founders of the event at a time when environmental awareness was really kicking off.

No doubt some of the practices of old had to be curtailed in favor of more environmentally friendly processes. But we’ve seen a cavalcade of cataclysmic prognostications that never materialized.

A Sept. 18, 2019, Fox News story recalled a few farcical predictions, such as when environmentalist Paul Erlich opined in the New York Times on Aug. 10, 1969, that “everybody will disappear in a cloud of blue steam in 20 years.” In July, 2009, Prince Charles of the United Kingdom “calculated we have just 96 months left to save the world.”

It is these doomsday scenarios that cause many to lurch into drastic measures. It doesn’t matter if the circumstances warrant extreme action, or if the potential unintended — or intended — consequences far outweigh the potential benefits.

In today’s environmental wars, the bad guys are always the fossil fuel industry on which our society and economy are so reliant. The impact of the petroleum industry goes well beyond the gas pump, as it produces thousands upon thousands of products. Anybody use any plastic items today? Environmentalists depict crowded cities and belching smokestacks, and you should be ashamed if you have an SUV in your driveway.

The environmental lobby is often fixated on solar and wind as the only solutions to our energy needs. As part of that effort, several large solar projects are being debated or in the works in Wisconsin.

An April 12 Renew Wisconsin story stated, “The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the construction of the 300-megawatt (MW) Koshkonong Solar Energy Center in early April.” According to koshkonongsolar.com, the project “footprint” is estimated at 2,349 acres near Cambridge.

Just a bit north in Columbia County, the Langdon Mills Solar at landgonmillssolar.com is being proposed as well. The website provided no specifics on size, but a Feb. 11 La Crosse Tribune story talked to concerned citizens who stated, “the project could be as large as 4,000 acres with the possibility of between 300 and 500 megawatts.”

More than 6,000 acres — 10 square miles — of prime Wisconsin farmland used to feed us all could be converted into seas of solar panels in the name of environmental justice, and other similar projects are planned in the area, across the state and nation. I’d like to see it remain farmland.

The biggest challenge with solar power, of course, is little actual storage capacity, and not much happens when the sun doesn’t shine. I’m not against the limited use of solar power, but it has no capacity to come close to replacing the energy systems on which we now rely.

I would suspect many who vehemently oppose what would be about a 2,000-acre footprint on the squishy bog of the remote Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska for a drilling rig will happily waste 2,000 acres of prime Midwest farmland for solar panels. Those same folks likely rail at the idea of using sand in the hydraulic fracking process, but don’t mind if millions of tons of sand are used to make solar panels.

We all need to be good stewards of the environment in which we live. Many of the advancements made in fuel efficiency and cleanliness are welcome. Folks participating in activities to help clean the roads and parks are to be thanked. We just need to be mindful to work through the rhetoric and get the facts, and not give in to what seems like the good progressive move of wokeness. “Give a hoot! Don’t pollute.”

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.