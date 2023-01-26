Scott Frostman: Celebrate National School Choice Week

Traditionally, if someone didn’t like what was happening in their schools, you had two choices. One, you could move. Two, you could get yourself involved.

For most families, one isn’t often a viable option and problems in Wisconsin’s schools aren’t limited to a few districts. Two is always a responsibility. Regardless of the type of school your child attends, it is a fundamental right and responsibility of parents to be engaged and involved. Fortunately for kids across the state of Wisconsin, a third choice exists in the form of the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program.

Wisconsin was at the forefront of the school choice movement in America, and remains a national leader. This week is National School Choice Week. According to edchoice.org, in fall 2022, more than 50,000 students were participating in either the statewide program, the special needs scholarship programs, or programs in Milwaukee and Racine — third most in the nation.

I will always say there are lots of solid, dedicated public school teachers seeking to help kids achieve their full potential. But the sadly many public schools are no longer “making the grade.” We now have a generation of students not understanding the concept of “making the grade.”

Misrepresentation of true results may be done by design. Former Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac, chairman of the Assembly Education Committee in the most recent complete legislative session, stated on Nov. 18, 2021, “Moving the goal line on scores doesn’t change the sorry outcomes.” Thiesfeldt was referring to the stunt by state Superintendent of Schools Jill Underly and the Department of Public Instruction when “the department altered four of the five Accountability Ratings Categories (for state report cards), making it easier for schools to receive a higher rating.” Where is the accountability for Underly and DPI? How does this deception help our students? It doesn’t, and therein lies the problem.

The Nov. 28, 2022, Baraboo School Board meeting reviewed school perceptions survey results from 564 parents. Additional results were from staff and students. Baraboo’s parental scores were abysmal, finishing in the 5th percentile for “parents recommending the school,” among other results. Rather than discerning the information, board members sought to dismiss any credibility of the parents. The district fared better on student results. SP’s Dr. Rob DeMeuse doubled down on dismissing parental concerns saying, “students are the school geniuses,” as if 10-year-olds know what’s best. Insanity run amok. The board was stoic in their seats.

We are seeing parental activism across the state in response to sickening materials being presented in schools. Some curriculum materials are intended to exacerbate racial tensions in the name of “equity.” This is a departure from the fundamentals of reading, writing, critical thinking and more. Wisconsin’s Institute for Law and Liberty is at the forefront, suing districts for withholding key information from parents and seeking compliance with open records requests, pulling back the curtain of obfuscation on public school practices and performance. These are among reasons why school choice is so popular, and needs to expand.

The state has income limits for participation in choice programs. A bill introduced last session to remove those limits and expand educational opportunities for all to help students achieve better results regardless of zip code was vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers. Evers will undoubtedly again veto any attempts to provide parents and students with more choices in education, and the children of Wisconsin will be the ones to suffer at his expense.

Another truth the public school system won’t share is research showing public schools themselves actually do better when choice programs exist. A June 27, 2018, article in Charter School Capital concluded, “the existence of public charters has often improved traditional public school performance in communities.” In a recent discussion led by Matthew McShane, director of National Research at edchoice.org, he said studies showed improved outcomes in public schools because students opting for choice programs are often those who struggle in a public school setting.

Those who grumble about public dollars used in private settings don’t make the same argument about Medicare dollars being used at private hospitals, or when public dollars are used for private contractors for myriad reasons.

The truth of the matter is school choice is here to stay, and deserves your support. Public schools must accept they need to change their social mantras and focus on fundamentals, or lose more students. Our kids deserve the best we can give them. Join me in the celebration of National School Choice Week.