Scott Frostman: Divided governments all around will make for a bumpy ride

Amid new Republican control of the U.S. House of Representatives achieved earlier this month, all eyes are fixed on Georgia, and the results of the Senate runoff election next Tuesday. That race will determine whether Democrats have a 51-49 majority, or whether we’ll stay at the current 50-50 split, with Democrats ostensibly in control, and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.

Regardless of the Georgia outcome, we’ll have a divided federal government for at least the next two years. The much hoped for “red wave” did not materialize to the extent many Republicans had hoped for but did usher in control of the House. Most conservatives are also happy to see old-guard Democrats such as U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and James Clyburn, D-S.C., — all in their 80s — choose not to remain in leadership. The latest reports are that U.S. Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Katherine M. Clark, D-Mass., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., are expected to take leadership roles. It remains to be seen whether this group will be any worse than having to deal with Pelosi and her minions, but we can all take comfort in Republican control of the House.

The latest numbers in the House have the Republicans at 222 members, with 218 needed for the majority. A very slim margin indeed, so there won’t be much room for discord. Most sources expect Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to be elected Speaker of the House. One can hope an era of divided government may at least demonstrably slow the efforts of President Joe Biden’s administration when it comes to reckless spending, the crisis at our southern border, out of control inflation, “wokeness” in the classrooms, and more. It won’t be easy, but Republicans must stand steadfast in their resolve.

Biden and his surrogates used a couple of key talking points in trying to stem the “red wave,” such as abortion rights and student loan forgiveness. The entire point of the Dobbs decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last year was that no constitutional right to abortion exists, but that didn’t stop the Biden administration and others from making it an issue. The student loan forgiveness plan is tied up in court. If these are revisited by a Republican majority House, they’d be thankfully dead on arrival.

The last Senate seat to be declared before the Georgia race was in Alaska, where incumbent moderate Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the benefactor of their new “ranked choice voting” system, so conservatives weren’t able to improve upon that critical seat. In the House, since Alaskan Republicans split between former Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, the seat went to Democrat Mary Peltola. A Nov. 24 Washington Examiner story noted, “ranked choice vote (was) celebrated by the left.” It will be interesting to see if the good people of my longtime home state change their minds with these disappointing results.

At the state level, we now lurch into another — at least two — years of divided government with large Republican majorities in both chambers, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. According to legislative sources, Evers used his veto pen 126 times, a new record, in the last legislative session. The next two years will likely bring more of the same. Some efforts will be an exercise in futility, others will make the grade, and it won’t be easy. The Joint Committee on Finance will be chaired and run by Republicans, and their efforts will take center stage when the new Legislature convenes, and after Evers submits his wish list of a proposed budget. They’ll do all the heavy lifting on the next budget.

Thanks in large part to that heavy lifting by Republicans the last four years, Wisconsin’s state fiscal condition is in solid shape. A Nov. 21 Fox News story reported the “projected budget surplus is now forecast to hit $6.6 billion by July.” There would be little doubt that Gov. Evers will propose large increases in spending when he makes his budget proposal in February. A Nov. 22 Associated Press story referred to a few ideas regarding tax cuts being mulled by Republicans, and we’ll see if the new legislative session brings any needed relief.

Welcome to a new era of divided government across the board. Undoubtedly, House Republicans will be cast as the “party of no” in stopping the progressive agenda, seen as obstructionist and all the rest. It won’t be smooth sailing for anyone. The benefactors will be the American people. Expect more of the same here in Wisconsin. Stay engaged for a bumpy ride.