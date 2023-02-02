What could possibly better represent rural and small town America than the iconic pickup truck? We certainly have our share in Wisconsin. Maybe not as often as in days of yore, but riding in the open box of an old pickup to get to where you need to go still happens every day and has been a staple of American local travel for a few generations. It’s often on dirt roads, so you get a certain “salt of the earth” taste in your mouth whether you want it or not. If you want to be extra safe, you can sit on the pickup bed floor rather than side rails.

Along with so many other slices of Americana that don’t find favor with the snobbery of the elites, the idea of folks driving around in pickup trucks is one of the latest targets. What’s next? Mom’s apple pie?

A Jan. 29 Fox News story analyzed a Jan. 23 Axios report that described the “evolution” of pickup trucks over the past 50 years or so. The Axios story describes what is largely true about changes in the design of pickups. Back in the day, many pickups were outfitted with one set of seats, and boxes just over eight feet in length, ostensibly to be able to slide a 4-feet by 8-feet piece of plywood, drywall, or other materials in the beds with ease, and they’d set about doing the work of the nation.

It can also be noted many of those trucks stay in use for a very long time. I would bet many farms in Wisconsin have a couple of pickups, older ones being devoted to the workhorse duties of hauling all kinds of stuff, and little concern on how the vehicle looks as long as the job gets done. Millions more of those pickups are used to tow trailers, boats, campers and all sorts of other accessories for work or pleasure. It’s often the best way for work crews to get around job sites. Changes in truck configurations with more people space in-cab and less cargo space are simply a matter of changing tastes. The implication of the Axios story was to wonder aloud why anyone would opt for a big ‘ol truck.

The Fox News story has a great take that this is yet another attempt to shame a certain subset of Americans into compliance with wokeness. One can see parallels in this type of action and the movement against gas ranges and stoves in households, also shared in the Fox story. Amid severe public backlash over plans to ban such stoves, the spin doctors went into overtime in denial. We see those banning efforts alive and well, as described in a Jan. 29 Forbes column stating, “such ban efforts are alive and well in various states and cities around the country.”

Gas stoves, like pickup trucks, have been around for decades, as natural gas heats millions of homes. Stoves and ranges are certainly much safer and fuel-efficient than in decades past, yet there are those who would seek their extinction. Will the same be true for gas in restaurants? It’s already pretty evil to eat meat, will outdoor grills be next?

The left will go after any and all American traditions. They want to demonize and vilify those who enjoy hunting, fishing and other similar outdoor pursuits. Rid yourself of those gas-powered cars, trucks, machines and the rest that “fueled” the explosion of the Industrial Revolution and brought us the economic opportunities we all have available today. There is a palpable effort that believes someone else can manage and control your own life better than you can yourself.

It brings to mind prophetic words shared by then-future President Ronald Reagan in his famous “A Time For Choosing“ speech, delivered in 1964, saying “whether we believe in our capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capitol can plan our lives for us better than we can plan them ourselves.

Here we are, almost 60 years later, still fighting the same fight over self-control and governance. Americans are capable of making their own choices in vehicle preference, whether they want to use a gas range, and so many other everyday decisions that don’t need more government intervention. Let Americans go to their favorite ol’ fishin’ hole in their favorite truck, and cook it up on their gas stove.

The words of many country songs include the right idea: “don’t touch my truck.”