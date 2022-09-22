Scott Frostman: Evers gets a failing grade in education

Gov. Tony Evers has earned yet another failing grade, this time in his own wheelhouse of education. Another school year is underway, and we’ve just passed the crucial “3rd Friday count” where districts provide their snapshots of enrollments. Evers has always touted himself as the “education governor” having risen through the ranks of the educational bureaucracy before becoming governor in 2019. Here we are, four years later. What do we have to show for the efforts of the “education governor?” Are kids now more college and career ready than four years ago? Sadly, the answer is no.

How much money is enough? Has anyone asked Evers? It’s a question posed nearly every time you see some sort of budgetary or spending proposal. How much money is enough money to facilitate what the planned endeavor seeks to accomplish. Evers is taking the approach of tossing more money at a problem without addressing any of the core issues.

The Sept. 6 Wisconsin State Journal shared the plan by Evers to, “spend nearly $2 billion more on public schools in areas like literacy, staffing and mental health services.” I was struck in particular about the comment on “literacy,” since part of Evers’ plan was to spend $10 million a year to fund literacy-related programming. I shared in my Aug. 4 column that the National Council of Teachers of English want to, “decenter book reading and essay writing as the fundamentals of English class.” What would be the nature of expenditures on literacy if we’re de-emphasizing the reading of books? Is this for more “woke” literature?

How are Wisconsin kids fairing in the classroom under Gov. Evers? The MacIver Institute released a report on Nov. 1, 2021, entitled “Deeper Dive: Wisconsin K12 Schools’ Abysmal Proficiency Rates.“ Author Abbi Debelack’s said the information “is not pretty.” The most common standard used is the Forward Exam, “given to students in grades three through eight and ten.”

Here’s the news. English Language Arts proficiency declined from 34.3% in 2017, to just 27.5% in 2021. Math saw a similar decline, from 34.6% to 27%. For those who would use COVID as the rationale, proficiency rates declined throughout that period.

Nearly three-quarters of Wisconsin public school students are not performing proficiently in math or English Language Arts. Despite several budgets in a row with increases in funding for public education, student performance continues to decline. Perhaps it is time for our public schools to realize the emphasis on topics like “culturally relevant pedagogy” and “social emotional learning,” along with controversial materials, and seeking to undermine the parent-child relationship isn’t working. It is beyond time to focus on the fundamentals.

Seeking to address challenges faced by Wisconsin school kids, an exciting coalition of organizations focused on empowering parents and students by expanding educational opportunities was announced on Sept. 8. School Choice Wisconsin issued a press release that day, stating “The Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom includes seven leading groups that have a unified voice on educational reform.” It includes: Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin, American Federation for Children-Wisconsin Chapter, the Badger Institute, K12/Stride, School Choice Wisconsin, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

The release stated, “this is also the first time that non-traditional partners from the business and grassroots communities have strategically joined traditional education reform groups to show the importance of taking action now.” WMC’s Scott Manley stated, “Wisconsin’s reading and math proficiency are falling, and this is having a negative impact on the employability of our workforce.” He further stated, “Improving the quality of education in Wisconsin schools is critically important to meeting the workforce needs of employers, and school choice for all families is an important policy solution to get us there. The status quo simply isn’t acceptable.” WMC takes input from employers across the state, and they’re telling Manley that many of today’s Wisconsin students simply aren’t ready for the demands of the everyday workforce, and that needs to change.

Fueling these challenges is the intractable Evers, who refuses to acknowledge the palpable frustration of parents, community members, and even many teachers who supported initiatives like the Parents Bill of Rights, expansion of the school choice programs, curriculum transparency and transparency about other materials used in the classrooms and for professional development.

After eight years as the head of the Department of Public Instruction, and four years as governor, Evers has left his sullied mark on education in the state of Wisconsin, and needs to be retired from that role this November. I hope you will join me in making him a “one-term Tony.”