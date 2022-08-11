Scott Frostman: Evers has failed on tax cuts and public safety

I’m driving along Interstate 94 eastbound around Lake Mills and see a large “Tony Evers for Governor” sign in a field. On either side of the larger sign are smaller ones, saying “Tax Cuts” and “Public Safety.” I have to blink a couple times to make sure the sign looks legit and isn’t some sort of parody. Are those platforms Evers has chosen as highlights for his re-election campaign?

Evers had virtually nothing to do with the reduction in income taxes for Wisconsinites. Evers merely signed the budget crafted by legislative Republicans. Some will remember the sort of sly grin he gave at his last “State of the State” address, basically saying “well, I signed it.” It is rather sad to see this disingenuous mantra, and for Evers to continue this purposeful deception of Wisconsin voters and families. Wisconsin voters should know the truth about who delivered on tax cuts. It wasn’t Evers, and hopefully this feeble attempt at a twist will help voters make him a one-term governor.

The Republican-led Joint Committee on Finance was the primary source of tax relief for Wisconsin families. We should applaud and reward the efforts of the committee, chaired in the Assembly by Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and in the Senate by Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green. Other area legislators helping to ease your income tax burden were Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, and Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc. Folks need more money in their pockets each day, especially in these times of runaway inflation largely fueled by poor monetary policy and too much spending in Washington D.C. by the current administration.

The other sign read “public safety.” While the tax cut sign could cause a few to chuckle, the rampant increases in crime across the state, particularly in urban areas, is no laughing matter. A July 12 article/milwaukee-fourth-city-highest-homicide-rate-in-usa/40735643” target=”_blank”>WISN-12 story stated a study “ranked Milwaukee’s homicide increase (this year) the 4th worst among major cities.” The story featured a couple of stalwart community activists seeking to make a difference in Milwaukee’s troubled south side Police District Two: Marty Calderon and Veronica Diaz, who are affiliated with God Touch Milwaukee.

A March 29 Milwaukee Neighborhood New Service article reported that there were “10,479 vehicles stolen in 2021, a 132 percent increase from the 4,510 motor vehicle thefts that occurred in 2020.” Another WISN story from Aug. 7 reported on Milwaukee deputies investigating a freeway shooting on I-94 on a recent evening. Our urban roadways are not safe.

The MacIver Institute released a report on Feb. 8 stating, “Wisconsin saw a 62% increase in murders, and the violent crime rate per 100,000 people rose 8.85% between 2019 and 2020.” Ask yourself this simple question. With the continuing mantra of “defund the police,” and the pervasive disrespect for law enforcement in much of our society, do you feel safer in your home and community than you did in 2018?

I would suspect most Wisconsin folks would say they feel less safe today than when Evers began his term as governor. “Public safety” surely can’t be a talking point for Evers as he seeks re-election.

We also see his lack of fortitude to take any actions regarding district attorneys and prosecutors who have sought low or no bail, and little consequence to undesirable actions. Failure of the legal system contributed greatly to the tragedy at last November’s parade in Waukesha that killed six, and injured scores of parade goers.

Several candidates have used the phrase “from COVID to Kenosha” to shed light on Evers’ lack of leadership. Thankfully, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court overruled some of his more egregious actions surrounding the COVID response, and our state still feels those impacts. He had a tragically ill-timed response to the Jacob Blake shooting which helped ignite the flames of anarchy that ruled the city for several days.

Evers, a science teacher back in the day, has certainly failed these two subjects. These words were penned prior to Tuesday’s important primary election, and without any knowledge of whether there was a clear winner in the Republican gubernatorial primary, or if the chips are still falling. Regardless of his opponent, there’s plenty of fodder to criticize the past three-plus years, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. Today’s critique is limited to just those topics shown on the campaign sign. Stay tuned for more as we move toward November, as it will be a fun ride.