Scott Frostman: Experienced workers face challenges

You cinch your tie smartly as you have thousands of times before. For the vast majority of your professional career, wearing a tie has been standard fare. Whether formally required or just a routine, you’re very accustomed to the feel around your neck. It’s certainly not as commonplace as in decades before, but today is a special day.

You don a suit as well for this meeting. Another common accessory, it would immediately find its way to the back of the chair. You’d roll your shirt sleeves up, loosen the tie a bit, and be poised to take on any task. You’ve maintained a work ethic all these years, and matured in environments that favored maturity and experience as key factors in rising in the ranks. You’ve paid your dues and bided your time.

You’re now gray at the temples, and lifted readers to update the resume cramming long decades of work into two pages as you meet with an interviewer from a newer generation of workers. The questions don’t focus on experiences and qualifications, but rather on your response to a variety of scenarios. You can likely draw on your wealth of experience for answers, but no one today wants to hear about innovative sales training you marketed before the interwebs existed.

You would hope that your outward characteristics would have no bearing on the discussion or outcome, but it’s rather easily ascertained that you’re a white man who’s been in the workforce for a long time. The underlying question is how such a worker fits into today’s employment environment with the tenacious pursuit by many employers of the concepts of “diversity, equity and inclusion,” commonly referred to as DEI.

Beyond the outward characteristics of having white skin, you may possess other characteristics not fitting a company’s DEI profile, like having a traditional nuclear family, practicing your Christian faith, or espousing politically conservative views. The presumption your road has been easy because of your skin color is ludicrous. How do those workers fit into a DEI profile?

A compelling read was a 2022 article titled, “Why it’s time to double down on DEI“ from Manage HR Magazine. In part, it read “many employers have not made the desired progress on their bold and public commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion after George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Research from Benevity found that while 83% of employees want their company to prioritize racial injustice and workplace diversity, only 26% believe their employer has fulfilled most of its public comments in addressing these issues.”

So, does the death of Floyd in 2020 make the average older, white guy less qualified to be promoted? What bearing should the makeup of a company’s executive team, or management groups have to do with the specific position for which anyone applies? An Aug. 2 USA Today story regarding hiring trends stated, “an emerging trend is occurring within the jobs sector in the U.S. and abroad: More employers are looking to hire workers based on their skills rather than how much experience they have. About 45% of companies are adopting a ‘skills first’ approach, a strategy that helps reduce bias, and 33% are replacing resumes as a top gauge with other skills-based assessments.” This seems a bit counter-intuitive, as experience would be the vehicle by which skills are attained.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union took this a step further when terms of an agreement with the school district stated, “White teachers will be laid off before teachers of color, regardless of their seniority,” according to an Aug. 15 Fox News story. It stated, “the purpose of the policies is to solve ‘past discrimination’ by the district.” All it really does is replace one form of discrimination with another. Why don’t we hire teachers, or prioritize their positions based on their ability to teach?

As inflation continues to rage, and the Joe Biden administration continues their denial about whether we are actually in a recession, there are reasons for some trepidation in today’s job market. Focusing on opportunities for a few inherently impacts others. Let us make sure those long-time workers with a wealth of experience and knowledge have the opportunity for a level playing field.