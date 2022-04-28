Scott Frostman: Fake fire alarms won't deter free speech

The invited speakers, Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens of Turning Point USA, have just begun their conversation in earnest with the completion of the introductions. The sudden wail of a fire alarm pierces the quiet conversation April 20 at UW-Milwaukee’s Student Union.

The beeping siren continues, and I was among the assembled crowd of several hundred who exchanged mild glances with one another, perhaps intent on following the lead of the larger group. There is no sense of urgency in the room among attendees or staff, as the timing of the alarm seems rather suspect.

The speakers go on, undeterred and with aplomb. They’ve seen many stunts before, as campus activists often gather to try to silence conservative speakers. The TurningPoint USA video coverage of the event recalled the details, as a voice comes over the loudspeaker commanding “please evacuate the area immediately!”

The response from Kirk is “prove there’s a fire, and we’ll leave the building.” After a couple minutes the alarm stopped, and a bit later, the strobe-like warning lights cease to flash. There is no fire — no emergent circumstances that would require the group to leave. It is just another ruse attempting to quell the free exchange of ideas.

Kirk and Owens are having a conversation titled “Educate, Don’t Mandate” on the campus of UW-Milwaukee. They are conservative figures who speak often at college campuses and other venues. Owens, a young black conservative female, often draws intense criticism in particular because of her views often critical of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Apparently, any type of conversation that doesn’t fall in line with the most “woke” of narratives must be met with childish antics.

One would think, and even perhaps hope, our college campuses would be the strongest bastions of free speech. Regardless of your social or political persuasion, those of a certain vintage will remember the campus turmoil that erupted during the Vietnam War era in the late ‘60s. I would certainly never condone the actions of many of the radical movements that bombed Sterling Hall in Madison, burned down Old Main at UW-Whitewater, caused the tragic shooting at Kent State University or other controversies. But the right to free speech was often cited in those times.

The topic of free speech on college campuses once again hit the forefront here in Wisconsin with the announcement April 5 of a survey by the University of Wisconsin System titled “Student Perceptions of Campus Free Speech Survey,” which was to be released on April 7. The survey was intended to ask compelling questions, including:

What do students know about First Amendment speech rights?

How much do students value viewpoint diversity?

Do they perceive problems in viewpoint diversity at their campus?

This survey sounds entirely reasonable to help gauge student perceptions on their ability to share ideas freely, and how a campus in general may appear to approach the subject. Former Gov. Scott Walker paid a visit to the UW-Madison College Republicans on April 6, as reported in the Badger Herald, to discuss free speech on campus and to encourage students to participate. Surely, no one would object to a simple survey?

According to an April 7 Wisconsin State Journal story, the interim chancellor at UW-Whitewater, Jim Henderson, resigned earlier that week in part “because the University of Wisconsin System moved forward with a survey that will ask students about free speech rights.” Amid the controversy surrounding the survey, an April 7 Cap Times story reported the “free speech survey, which was scheduled to go out to all undergraduates, has since been pushed back to the fall.”

Could it be that the university elites were concerned about the feedback they would receive from students? Would they be forced to realize the bias against conservative speakers? Would any alarms be sounded?

We all know there are limitations to incendiary and defamatory speech, but it should not stop the free exchange of ideas simply because someone may state a view contrary to your own opinion.

Those who would seek to disrupt any conservative conversation could have found themselves very busy Wednesday night, as Reagan-era top economist Art Laffer visited UW-Madison, former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway came to UW-Whitewater, and conservative commentator Matt Walsh appeared at UW-Superior. All were visiting the various campuses with Young America’s Foundation. Former governor Walker is the current president of YAF.

Let us hope that all those talks went off as planned, and without any fake fire alarms. Keep making your voices heard.

Frostman lives in Baraboo: scfrostman@gmail.com.