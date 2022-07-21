Scott Frostman: Get ready for the Aug. 9 primary election

The time to decide is winding down. We now stand less than three weeks away from the fall primary election Aug. 9. Candidates and their teams are fully engaged in this last stretch until Election Day. Winners of the respective primaries will move forward to the general election Nov. 8.

At stake at the federal level are the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Ron Johnson and all eight House seats, amid a few changes in district geography. Statewide races include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer. All 99 state Assembly seats are up, along with the “odd” numbered state Senate districts, and those lines have been redrawn as well.

No matter your location or your political persuasion, you’ll have a whole bunch of choices in the coming weeks. If you were unaware, or haven’t been following the races in your locale, it’s time to get informed.

With such a wide variety of races across the area, it would be impossible to review all of them. I have chosen not to endorse any primary candidates in this forum because I will certainly be supporting an array of primary winners in their races toward November.

You would hope in these days of dominance by technology that candidates have developed their own websites, social media presence or other means to introduce themselves to voters. Ideally, your local county party or other partisan efforts have information as well. It’s interesting to see if any candidates have taken to the streets to wear out some shoe leather to reach the electorate. “Doing doors” can be such an uplifting and encouraging time because it is always neat to meet the regular folks around you, even if your political leanings are different.

The races for governor and the U.S. Senate will be the marquee matchups this fall. The incumbents are free of primary challengers, but a host of opposition candidates are vying to prevail in the primary. In perusing his campaign website tonyevers.com, Gov. Tony Evers is still peddling the nonsensical idea that he had anything to do with the income tax cuts provided to Wisconsinites in the last budget. It’s a pathetic move by a governor who doesn’t have much to tout in the way of accomplishments.

Five major Democrats are vying to take on Sen. Johnson. A recent debate among those five at Marquette University was detailed in the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday. The takeaways from the debate were typical Democratic talking points, while the candidates tried to point out their differences.

Candidates sought to one-up each other on their commitment to abortions, where “Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-loan Alex Lasry noted his wife works for Planned Parenthood.” Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson said “he favors ridding the filibuster to codify abortion rights.” Among other topics, Lasry “mentioned raising wages for his employees” as a way to battle inflation. Does this include players on the Bucks? Are they pining away under $15 per hour?

The story also referred to a Marquette Law School poll from June that showed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski narrowly led Johnson in head-to-head matchups, while Lasry and Nelson trailed slightly. With control of the U.S. Senate in the balance, Democrats are spending untold millions of dollars to defeat Johnson, who enjoys tremendous support among Republicans and other conservatives.

Another source of information on candidates, their viability and alliances can be found in the most recent filings of campaign finance reports filed through June 30. The informative Wisconsin Campaign Finance Information System can be found at cfis.wi.gov. It’s fascinating for political uber-nerds who comb through information, but it can also be useful for those wanting to see a candidate’s preparedness. Take note of candidates who enjoy a large base of small-time everyday contributors because it’s a way of showing the efforts put forth by a candidate and their team.

I’ll have a lot to say as we exit the primary process and forge ahead to November. Democrats will be saddled with President Joe Biden’s abysmally low popularity amid rampant inflation, record gas prices, regulatory burdens and more. Republicans have a ripe opportunity to seize control of the U.S. House and Senate, maintain their Wisconsin legislative minorities, and bring in the red wave across the board. But the GOP must be diligent in its efforts across the state. Stay tuned for more action and be sure to vote Aug. 9.