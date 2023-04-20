What ever became of “Woodsy Owl?”

Folks of a certain vintage remember the slogan, “Give a hoot, don’t pollute,” an iconic phrase of the environmental movement that swept the country in the late 1960s and into the 70s. The Native American man with a tear streaming down his cheek and other symbols framed ecological conversations of those times.

Saturday, April 22, will mark another Earth Day celebration. The initial observation started in 1970, thanks in large part to Wisconsin’s Gaylord Nelson. It’s a bit ironic this day will be celebrated amid a week that found us with 80 degree weather on Saturday, April 15, and slammed by a late-season storm the following day. Such is spring in the upper Midwest. Don’t cry “climate change!”

We can all certainly accept the role of being good stewards of resources provided. Where we often depart is the extent to which our lives need to be controlled by a sense of panic regarding changes occurring in the climate.

Back in the halcyon days of the environmental movement’s start it was all about “global cooling.” They even trotted out chief science officer of the Star Trek Enterprise, Mr. Spock — in real life Leonard Nimoy — to host a 1979 video about “The Coming Ice Age.“ Obviously, an actor who played a scientist on TV would be the best spokesperson.

It was interesting to read analysis from an April 13, 2017, article about a Newsweek story from 1975 titled, “The Cooling World.“ Attempting to explain away any credence to the 1975 article, the 2017 story states, “the scientific study of the climate is not very old,” with a heading “A Young Science.” It stated further, “the study of the world’s climate was still primitive in the 1970s.” They trot out the old “97 percent” claim that “surveys in 2009 and 2010 showed that 97 percent of climate scientists believe that human activity is causing global warming.” Is the science now perfect, some 50 years later?

My continual question that never receives an actual answer is — what is the specific percentage of climate change that is man-made?” If the “science” is now so perfect compared to the 1970s, surely that is an easy answer to provide. What is it? I’m not saying that there isn’t any possibility that man’s activities have exacerbated any issues, yet no one seems to be able to pinpoint the exact amount of impact. We’re just supposed to presume we need to abandon our way of life in favor of further governmental control to save the planet.

It’s been interesting to watch drama unfold between different environmental groups on the East Coast. There has been a greater number of whale beachings along the shores of the Atlantic. Some are speculating that offshore wind developments are creating havoc with the whale’s navigation systems, causing them to be stranded. A Feb. 13 Time story, “dove” deeper. With respect to the speculation, it states, “evidence to support those claims hasn’t turned up. That’s brought down the ire of many people opposed to offshore wind on small animal welfare organizations like Marine Mammal Stranding Center for supposedly hiding the truth of what killed those whales.” This is pitting one environmental lobby against another. With the increase in offshore wind developments, and the increase in whale strandings, it would be remiss to not explore the connection deeper.

Adding “fuel” to the narrative human activity is evil is Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. In a Monday, April 17 press release, Evers talked about “combating the climate crisis.” Among the initiatives touted by Evers is his “Office of Environmental Justice,” which includes groups like “environmental justice advocates” and “communities of color,” “addressing the disparate impact of pollution on these communities.” It is, as always, a move to polarize and politicize the movement.

A term often bandied about in these circles is “carbon-free.” What does that look like? No more consumption of fossil fuels, or any type of use of petroleum-based products? Do we bid farewell to any type of plastics, vinyl, lubricants, and thousands of other products? How much electricity from solar panels will be needed to heat electric furnaces to a temperature to create the glass needed to make more solar panels? Are we creating far more work and expense for ourselves in the name of “environmental justice?”

Do your research. Ask questions about the sources of stories, and whether they have anything to gain by fomenting fear. Assist an organization with a stretch of highway in clearing the roadways in the spring and fall. Pick up after yourself and leave a place cleaner than you found it. You can do this without political controversy or buying into the continual crisis mode. “Give a hoot, don’t pollute.”