Scott Frostman: GOP can ensure our pro-life direction

Every January since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in early 1973, pro-life forces would gather in earnest amid the dead of winter here in Wisconsin and elsewhere to protest the controversial decision. With the reversal of Roe in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case released June 24, the battle entered a new chapter.

In essence, this reversal stated there is no provision in the U.S. Constitution conferring a federal right to an abortion, so regulation reverted to individual states, who held jurisdiction prior to Roe. In Wisconsin, Statute 940.04 once again became prevailing law. The only exception to a ban is contained in 940.04 (5)(b) “to save the life of the mother.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul wasted little time after Dobbs to contest the Wisconsin law, reported by the Wisconsin Examiner on June 28. The story stated, “the lawsuit alleges that the 1849 law and a separate law passed in 1985, which bans abortion after a fetus is considered ‘viable’ are in conflict with each other.” Additionally, “the lawsuit was filed against the Republican leadership in the state Legislature.”

The case has lurched along, and a Sept. 16 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story stated that Kaul had to drop the legislators and name the county district attorneys where abortions had been occurring as the defendants in the case, which included Dane, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties. The next steps would likely be determined by which players were still in the game after Nov. 8. We’re still stuck with Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. We also have large Republican majorities in the Legislature, so the debate will surely fire up once the new Legislature is seated in January.

The case hit the news this past week in a Dec. 2 Channel 3000 story that described the actions of Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski who “filed a motion to dismiss the case,” refuting Kaul’s “assertions that (current law) is unenforceable because of its age.” District attorneys from all three impacted counties “argued the lawsuit seeks to improperly restrict prosecutorial discretion and that Kaul lacks standing to sue because he hasn’t been personally harmed by the ban.” Urmanski further argued “their appeal should be to the Legislature.”

If the case somehow survives requests for dismissal amid its problems, it may wind its way up to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Currently, the court has a narrow 4-3 conservative majority, if you include Justice Brian Hagedorn, who has often concurred with the more progressive justices. Hagedorn garnered significant support from people of faith in his ascent to the court in 2019, so he’d be unlikely to waver from a pro-life stance.

That may leave the future of unborn children in Wisconsin to the results of the spring 2023 Supreme Court election. The race was shaken up a bit last week with the addition of Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, who gained notoriety when she presided over the recent Waukesha Christmas parade trial. She joins former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly on the conservative side, while Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz appear to be favored by liberal voters. The Supreme Court is nonpartisan, but in almost all instances, the major parties line up behind a preferred candidate. The importance of that race can’t be understated, and we’ll all be following closely.

What will happen in the Legislature? Republicans have the distinct advantage of the current law being in place with almost no exceptions. The ball is in our court. It’s hard to imagine Evers signing any kind of legislation that would outlaw abortion or include massive restrictions. Evers called a special session of the legislature on in the fall as a political stunt that lasted but a few seconds. While we’re at it, it’s beyond time to drop the term “anti-abortion” and remember those who value unborn life are simply “pro-life.” Don’t let the mainstream media twist the message.

It will undoubtedly remain as one of the core issues that divide us on an emotional level unlike many others and is never intended to minimize the challenges and consternation that entrench the divide. It’s not intended to gloss over untenable circumstances, but we must remain focused on the new life being created.

Members of the Legislature need to stand firm on the sanctity of life. There isn’t any reason to placate Evers. The battle for the lives of the unborn continues in a new post-Roe chapter but is nonetheless a fundamental cry to fight for those who cannot speak for themselves. Let us celebrate a victory for life every June.