I sure hope the folks of Wisconsin were sitting down when Gov. Tony Evers gave his budget proposal on Feb. 15. The spending numbers given by Evers were so staggering they’d have knocked over anyone faster than you could slip on an icy sidewalk.

It was brutal. Evers proposed a biennial budget of nearly $104 billion. He left no stone unturned that didn’t merit a few million dollars. One could picture Evers skipping through the halls of state government, happily tossing dollars into the air like he’d just won the lottery. Calculator batteries died, and smoke rose from the rolls of adding machine tape trying to keep up with the millions.

He made no secret of the fortunate financial strength of the state. Evers touted the surplus at more than $7 billion, an exaggerated number according to legislative sources, because tens of millions in federal funds have been injected into Wisconsin in a variety of ways. This includes stimulus payments, aid to schools and municipalities, increased unemployment benefits and more between March 2020 and March 2023. The realistic amount of the budget surplus, according to those sources, is closer to $2.9 billion. Impressive indeed, but nowhere near the numbers Evers wants to use to toot his own horn.

He often seems to forget the surplus has been created by efforts outside his own. Since being sworn in as governor in 2019, the Republican-controlled Legislature has taken each budget proposed by Evers and basically started over, largely ignoring anything the governor has had to say. Remember the large tax cut Evers took credit for in the last budget? He had nothing to do with any of the cuts, but with a sly grin quipped, “I signed the budget.” There’s a good chance this budget may contain tax cuts, and we’ll have to watch Evers closely to see if he once again claims victory for doing nothing.

Evers’ address contained enough hot air to fill a Chinese spy balloon needing to be deflated. Wisconsin Watch provided a review of some of the staggering details in a Feb. 16 story. It notes, “State spending would increase 23% in the first year” of the budget. It would “add 817 new full-time positions.” It would provide “paid family and medical leave up to 12 weeks … with $240 million in state funding.” Evers budget calls for “$2.6 billion in additional funding for K-12 public schools.”

From where will all this dough be raised? Former President Ronald Reagan told us, “the closest thing to eternal life on earth is a government program.” Of course, Evers’ budget also contains non-budgetary items, such as creating an Office of Environmental Justice. And it seeks to “legalize medical and recreational marijuana” and “restore many collective bargaining rights.” No thanks.

No Evers budget would be complete without tax increases, but few stories sought to mention them. Wisconsin Public Radio’s Feb. 13 review included Evers’ plans to “limit the manufacturing tax credit to the first $300,000 in qualified production income, raising $655.1 million over two years to offset tax breaks for the middle class and businesses.” It noted his budget would seek to limit the 30% “long-term capital gains exclusion to individuals making less than $400,000, raising $339.4 million over two years.” And it would “adopt federal tax changes to protect student loan borrowers and adopt remaining provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which would raise $388.2 million over two years.”

There are more, but that’s $1.4 billion in tax increases right there.

The good news is this bloated monster of a budget is dead on arrival at the hands of the Legislature and its Joint Committee on Finance. The governor’s requests for massive spending increases will end up in the circular file. The Legislature will undertake the Herculean task of creating a budget that works for all Wisconsinites.

A conversation with state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring, who once again will serve as the Senate co-chair of the powerful Joint Committee on Finance, sought to remind us all that, “the Legislature writes the budget.” The governor can submit ideas, but in the end, the state Legislature is tasked with the heavy lifting. Beaver Dam’s state representative Mark Born will again serve as the Assembly’s chair of the committee.

In the coming weeks and months, there will be opportunities to hear much more about budget proposals, and each member of the Legislature needs to hear from you with crafting a budget that reins in spending while responsibly funding needed programs, cuts taxes for all of us in Wisconsin, and provides for our future. No hot air needed.