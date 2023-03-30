The vendor shouts “get your popcorn here!” No, this isn’t celebrating opening day as the Brewers travel to Wrigley to take on the Cubs today, though this is a big day. This event is watching Democrats and liberals trying to see who’s further left as they argue among their ranks.

For the past month or so, folks in Wisconsin have rightly focused their attention on the spring general election — now just a few days away on April 4. A seat on the Supreme Court of Wisconsin that will determine the predominant ideological bend of the court is at stake, between prudent, constitutional conservative in the person of Justice Dan Kelly and progressive Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

With so much scrutiny and conversation surrounding the high court, many other stories have been largely ignored, especially stories that highlight discord between President Joe Biden and many of his Democratic cohorts and other stakeholders.

Since Biden took office folks across the nation have been burdened by rapidly rising energy costs which have helped to “fuel” the rampant inflation we continue to face. Gas prices remain on a roller coaster, and other energy sectors have struggled as well.

In a misguided attempt to ease the pain at the pump, the Biden administration has continued to drain the critical Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This is America’s stockpile of crude oil set aside to assist in cases of national emergency if reserves are needed. It is a key component to our overall national defense.

According to the most recent data from ycharts.com/indicators, we currently have about 371.58 million barrels of crude oil in the reserve. The U.S. Energy Information Administration provides historical data, showing current reserves are the lowest in 40 years. Reserves for the past couple decades have typically been in the 600-700 million barrel range. With high levels of tension with Russia and China in particular, depleting these key reserves is a dangerous move by the Biden administration.

Amid this backdrop, in a stunning move that caused environmentalists and progressives to shriek in collective horror, a March 13 CBS news story stated, “the Biden administration is approving the controversial major Willow oil project on Alaska’s north slope.” The “plan would allow three drill sites initially, which project developer ConocoPhillips has said would include about 219 total wells. “

The left was apoplectic over the move by Biden’s team. A March 13 Fox News story detailed just a sampling of the rhetoric. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, said, “this disastrous decision to approve the Willow project in Alaska, will have devastating consequences on our planet, frontline communities, and wildlife.” Karlin Itchoak, Alaska senior regional director for the Wilderness Society said, “this is a crushing step backward.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the fray, as several additional lawmakers said, “the Biden administration has committed to fighting climate change and advancing environmental justice, and the Willow project fails to live up to those promises.”

With all the uproar, the Biden administration needed someone to cast as the villain, so they threw Interior Secretary Deb Haaland into the fray. A March 17 PBS story noted that, “President Biden met with members of Alaska’s bipartisan congressional delegation as they implored him to approve the (project).” The story details Haaland’s uncomfortable reaction as she “choked up as she explained the Interior Department had to make difficult choices.”

We later learned the real rationale of Haaland’s involvement. “Allowing Haaland to be the administration’s face on Willow strengthens Biden’s expected reelection run by allowing him to avoid public scrutiny,” stated by environmentalists critical of the decision. Following the lead of the Alaskan congressional delegation — those who understand the project and its impact — the project is proceeding.

We then see basically the opposite message being rolled out by climate czar John Kerry. A March 26 Fox News story said, “the Biden administration plans to roll out executive orders and climate mandates affecting automobiles and trucks to reach a 50% reduction in emissions by the end of the decade,” which included “lifestyle changes people may have to make” according to Kerry.

Which is it, Biden? Don’t waffle on us. Are you going to allow development of resources to help produce the thousands of everyday goods crafted from petroleum products, and upset the folks crying for “environmental justice” (whatever that is)? Or, are you going to double down on the sort of “Green New Deal” rhetoric that will be ruinous to the economy and our way of life?

In the spirit of the Brewers’ iconic Bob Uecker — let’s hope we can be in the “front row” for all the festivities.