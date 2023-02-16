Why do folks skip voting in spring elections? We have a critical primary election coming up Tuesday yet in many communities, there is very little attention being paid to those on the ballot. How many of you are aware of the election? Should be a pretty simple in-and-out because of light turnout. And you’ve had early voting or absentee options. Regardless of the method you choose, I encourage you to do your civic duty and go vote.

It’s often hard to build enthusiasm for elections held in late winter. The days are shorter and the weather is often brutal. That can keep candidates from knocking on doors and dropping off literature. Only the intrepid candidates have ventured out, and you should pay attention to those efforts when considering for whom to cast your ballot.

This spring brings the key Supreme Court primary in advance of the April 4 election. There are a variety of municipal board positions up for consideration, most with little fanfare. School board races may bring the complacency of incumbents, but on occasion, you see people from outside the big education cabal take a shot at the juggernaut of the public school bureaucracy.

We see those efforts manifested this year in the Baraboo School Board election, where three candidates have stepped forward with the stance of seeking to bring much-overdue transparency and change to the board. They are working hard in the community day after day.

Local candidates often lack the means to invest in websites, set up Facebook pages or other social media pages to manage and promote campaigns. Municipal board candidates work with a small area of constituents, so community outreach should be very simple, but it is often ignored. Have you ever had a candidate or office holder knock on your door as an introduction? It seems very few incumbent candidates who’ve been sitting in their positions for a while ever bother with any outreach.

With so many professional, social and cultural distractions around us all, who has time to get informed and involved in local politics? Have millennials ever heard of former House Speaker Tip O’Neill, and his famous line “all politics is local?”

Decisions made at the school board level impact us all, whether we are a parent of a kid in school or not. Schools have a tremendous impact on the career readiness of the next generation of workers and leaders. What kind of work ethic is instilled in youngsters? We’ve drifted far away from the fundamentals. They’ve been replaced by social justice activism outcries, and no allowance of any true diversity of thoughts. You see the problems bear out in labor shortages and myriad employers who are stunned at the absenteeism and poor service skills in many of the new entries to the labor market.

Local politics matter when a mayor, such as Baraboo’s Rob Nelson, makes a unilateral move to kill housing and potential economic expansion on Baraboo’s west side, and we will all feel the pain. We can’t be afraid of growth and economic development. I would venture a guess if someone came along and wanted to plant a bunch of obnoxious noisy windmills or glaring solar panels on those same parcels, he would jump at the virtue signaling opportunity.

Thankfully, many conservatives and coalitions have stepped up their awareness and involvement in local races to counteract the behemoth of the public employee and teachers unions that have entrenched themselves in these efforts for decades.

We’ve seen the positive impacts of conservative, common sense, grassroots involvement in entities like the Sauk County Board of Supervisors. Long gone is much of the drama and consternation that plagued the board for years.

We are, and must remain the nation of the citizen legislator, where ordinary folks take their time, talent, and treasure and seek to be servant leaders for their communities in our representative republic. Your simple act of voting next week is needed more than ever.