Scott Frostman: Herb Kohler Jr. embodied the spirit of entrepreneurial risk

Many in Wisconsin were saddened this past week with the passing of Herbert Kohler Jr. on Sept. 3. It has been amazing to see his legacy penned not only in the area surrounding the village bearing the family name, but across the state and nation, as they remember a bold and visionary businessman not afraid to take on big projects and challenges. My condolences to his children, Laura, Rachel and David; to all the Kohler family, the village, Kohler employees, and the many whose lives he touched.

Over the years, as the now-famous landmarks associated with the Kohler name like the American Club, Blackwolf Run, and Whistling Straits came into fruition, the community came to have a certain mystique of the quaintest of places to visit. That idyllic reputation sort of baffles me to this day.

Thoughts to the family are of a personal nature. I grew up in the village of Kohler, from the mid-60s to mid-80s. Laura Kohler, the oldest daughter, and I were classmates. We certainly weren’t close, but in a very small school, you intermingle often, and we were in many classes and activities together. She was popular. I was the outcast, uber-nerd with coke-bottle glasses no one wanted around. Kohler is a place that still gives me great pause, but there are some fond memories of people and places.

In my early days, the now-vaunted Design Center was a gym, across a parking lot from my home. The American Club was a sort of seedy place for transients, just a block away. What is now Blackwolf Run was a little-used five-hole course along the slow and muddy Sheboygan River, and waters below the river’s dam brought failed attempts to catch fish.

Herb Kohler Jr. was the visionary who had a grand plan to change all that, and turn the village of Kohler into a major resort area. Many in the company and the village were skeptical of the young leader who first rejected the idea of being in the plumbing business. By the company’s centennial in 1973, the Kohler brand was well-established in plumbing, small engines, generators and more. What possible connection or appeal could there be to hospitality?

Undeterred, amid great skepticism, and in the throes of the Jimmy Carter-era inflation and “malaise,” Kohler forged ahead with the American Club renovation in the late 70s. I wondered who would ever want to come to Kohler. The answer was throngs of visitors, many of them from that state just to our south, who would indeed venture north.

The success of the American Club set the stage for the rest of the story, which included the Blackwolf Run course completed in 1988. Kohler then purchased land north of town once slated for a nuclear power plant, and turned it into the world-renowned Whistling Straits course, which has now hosted several major tournaments. No one individual is more responsible than Kohler for making Wisconsin a destination state for the sport of golf. Accolades and remembrances from the golf world abound.

I share this story, not to necessarily laud Kohler as an individual — I really didn’t know him, even back in the day. The real theme is intended to show the vision many leaders of industries often have that most don’t understand. It is incredibly easy to vilify CEOs of large corporations, and demonize their wealth. It leads to the fundamental question of industriousness and innovation. Who took on the risk?

Who took on the substantial risk to see these big, ambitious plans through to their success? Wisconsin’s history is rich with the entrepreneurial spirit of not only folks like the Kohlers back in 1873 and time since. Where do you think companies like Harley-Davidson, Allis-Chalmers, Briggs and Stratton and so many more had their origins? It was from ambitious entrepreneurs who had a plan and a vision to create and innovate. They did so while undertaking massive amounts of risk. We must also remember the risks taken on by your neighborhood mom and pop stores and businesses, and respect their courage and fortitude to press on.

The economic system we still practice in this nation in one intended to encourage pushing new boundaries and exploring new opportunities, and for those principles and more, we must remain steadfast in ensuring that spirit can continue. Herb has left big shoes for the rest of the Kohler family to fill, and here is to wishing them every success.