Scott Frostman: Holidays are a time for reflection and to appreciate the beauty around

We celebrate this Christmas season amid a picturesque winter scene, with trees and foliage adorned in a coating of white. There is beauty in the starkness of the bright white against the dark greens, grays, and browns of the branches. Snowflakes absorb sound naturally and bring with it a serene peace and calmness. I think we’d all love to sit in the warmth of our homes, and watch snow fall gently outside. All seems serene, and we hope to take time, however brief, to escape the rigors of our tasks and society in these moments.

We can watch snow gently falling and be jolted back into reality when the weight of the wet, clingy snow snaps power lines, brings branches tumbling, or creates impassible drifts. Driving in a storm can quickly digress into a white-knuckled gauntlet, and the roaring sounds of snow blowers and metallic whisk of shovels break the silence. Kids watch the snow with glee hoping for a day off while parents scramble with plans. Emails and social media have taken the place of kids with their ears pressed to radios or watching the slow scroll at the bottom of the TV in anticipation.

While in the throes of the busy holiday season, we all need to take some time to cherish the relationships among those closest to us, and savor things in our lives that often take a lifetime to develop. In his book “The Majesty of Calmness” William George Jordan shares, “Everything that is great in life is the product of slow growth; the newer, and greater, and higher, and nobler the work, the slower is its growth, the surer is its lasting success. Mushrooms attain their full power in a night; oaks require decades. A fad lives its life in a few weeks; a philosophy lives through generations and centuries. If you are sure you are right, do not let the voice of the world, or of friends, or of family swerve you for a moment from your purpose.”

Written in 1898, the book contains a chapter titled, “Hurry, the scourge of America.” If Jordan thought American life was too fast-paced in 1898, I can’t imagine his thoughts about our society and culture as we are now nearly 125 years since his writings. His comments about “fads” still ring true, and those timelines are shortened even further in the “viral” world of social media. The message to slow down, to seek calmness, and reflect upon that which is most important is wonderful to remember in this time.

Those of Jewish faith are celebrating the eight days of candle lighting for the Hanukkah season, with games, songs, and worship that accompany the time. Others celebrate the season of Kwanzaa in mid-December. Of course, we’re just a few days from the Christmas celebration of Dec. 25, easily the most-celebrated holiday of them all.

Christmas for those of the Christian faith is the celebration of the birth of our lord and savior and is easily the most celebrated event. The basis for the entire Christmas season is often lost amid the commercial onslaught, but we must take time from those pursuits to remember his birth.

Many more, including Christians, will also celebrate with the whole Santa, Rudolph, caroling type activities that include their trees, trimmings, presents, family gatherings and more during in this natural time of reflection.

We all must take time in moments of respite from the daunting tasks before us. Often times, the pace we set for ourselves and our kindred can’t be sustained. How different folks accomplish this much-needed disconnect can vary widely. We’ve become a society where many have their phones plastered to their sides and find ourselves guilty of checking electronic gadgets far too much. What’s “trending,” who’s “tweeting?” While many decisions made can be impactful on our lives, we need to find time to disconnect. Can we try going without our phones and computers for just a little bit?

Amid the holiday revelry, it’s also important to understand family relationships may often be strained and difficult. Here’s hoping that whatever your circumstances, this holiday season finds those challenges headed in the right direction. When it comes down to what matters most, it is my sincere hope that we can take a measure of rest in our own faith and family relationships.

The next time the snow flies, I hope you can take a moment to catch a few snowflakes, admire their uniqueness, and relax in the quiet that surrounds. Take stock of that which is truly important in your own lives and find those moments of respite. Merry Christmas to all.