Scott Frostman: Huge red wave could be on its way this fall

The ink is barely dry on the results of the recent spring elections, but it bears a review of both successes and failures of a host of candidates who sought office in the nonpartisan races.

I offer a “thank you” to all those who showed the temerity and fortitude to put their names on a ballot. Of particular note are those who actually walked the streets distributing literature to reach voters, whether those efforts were fruitful or not. It was again sad to see so many candidates unopposed. Other officeholders don’t feel the need to bother with outreach, having been assured by their handlers that victory was assured. I would offer a special nod of thanks to those first-time candidates tasked with taking on well-established and well-connected candidates who remain unaccountable.

Those most recently elected will soon be taking their places at the tables of local government and face the audacious task of diving into issues great and small. They’ll likely be enhancing their own vocabulary with the litany of acronyms and terms that accompany any level of administrative involvement. No matter your political stripes, may you take your position with a great respect for the task, and with the utmost level of prudence and responsibility.

According to local sources, voter turnout was typical for spring elections at around 20% of registered voters. Just 20% of those eligible took the time and effort to make their voices heard. WXPR last week reported some notable exceptions: “In Vilas and Oneida counties, about 30% of registered voters turned out, and in Lincoln County about 44% of registered voters turned in a ballot.”

When asked about Lincoln County’s comparatively high turnout, Lincoln County Clerk Chris Marlowe said, “the higher turnout could be because the county had contested races for everything from school board to county board.” The story also mentioned, “participation in nonpartisan spring elections is typically low in Wisconsin, with about one out of every five adults casting a ballot.”

Oneida County’s turnout was likely boosted by the number of candidates as well. An April 8 Lakeland Times and Northwoods River News article bore the headline, “Oneida County board is shaken up but liberal push fizzles.”

In other races around the state, it was reported several conservative candidates were elected to school boards in places such as Waukesha and Menomonee Falls, not surprising with the general make up of those communities. We saw a huge increase in the visibility of school board races, as parents are involved like never before. The liberal stranglehold on schools allowed the left to continue dominance in our region, and many other boards around the state. The much-needed change will be slow in coming and requires your persistence.

Why don’t folks vote in the spring? We must remember the sage advice of old U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill, who opined, “all politics is local.” Voters have the greatest opportunity to affect change from the ground up by involvement in local matters. But without the glitz of television commercials, glossy ads and substantial news coverage, these local races go too often unnoticed. Few candidates will have websites without any ability to fundraise, but voters need to take the time to become educated. Whatever your opinion may be, it is fundamentally important to get involved, get informed and exercise your right to vote.

The spring election may be over, with yard signs gone. But now we shift to the November general election. The fall primary is slated for Aug. 9, and as of April 15, candidates for state offices can start to circulate nomination papers to get on the ballot. The number of signatures needed will vary depending on the office, with completed nomination forms due back June 1. Perhaps you will be fortunate enough to be approached by a candidate or volunteer seeking to secure support.

As I write this, Wisconsin’s final and official voting district maps have not yet been determined. Another round of volleys between the courts has been ongoing. A solid number of candidates and their teams are still sitting on the sideline, not knowing the final layout.

As we saw in Virginia, and to an extent this spring, the tables are turning toward the fall. The grand possibility of a huge red wave, borne out of parental involvement, frustration with inflationary pressure and government overreaches looms large over Gov. Tony Evers and others. So I ask you to join that wave today for the summer’s ride.

Scott Frostman, of Baraboo, can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.