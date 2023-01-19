Scott Frostman: Ideas from outside the Capitol halls

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his “State of the State” address, his first since reelection last November. There is little doubt Evers will cast a wry smile and take credit for the budget surplus and tax cut he played little part in creating. He’ll tell folks he’s “jazzed” to be their governor once again, and then launch into a narrative about historic “investments,” otherwise known as spending run amok.

Ideas outlined below are my own thoughts, plain and simple. Thoughts from outside the Capitol halls. These are not derived from some legislative hearing, workshop, or think tank. Limitations on space don’t allow a detailed review of each talking point or other ideas, but I wanted to share a few thoughts meant to start conversations in and around the Capitol. I don’t know whether some of these ideas have been bandied about in the past, or whether there are inherent road blocks in state law or the state constitution, and those are deeper conversations. I’m just sort of thinkin’ out loud. I have ideas. Do you, Gov. Evers?

Reduce the corporate tax rate from 7.9% to 5.9%. According to the latest state fiscal dashboard, corporate taxes in Wisconsin amounted to about $5.5 billion in the past two years. While all the component parts are more complicated, a ball park for the tax cut by a reduction would be about $1.4 billion in the next budget cycle. Wisconsin would have the lowest tax rate in the Midwest, which could be a feather in the cap of those who are marketing Wisconsin as a business location. The reality of corporate taxes is that companies pass on tax liabilities as an expense to consumers, and those costs are borne by us all.

Simplify the state income tax form process. Several states base their state income taxes on federal adjusted gross income. After living in a state with no income tax, it was odd to see the gyrations regarding deductions and carve-outs at the state level, sort of a “tax form lite.” What’s stopping Wisconsin from comprehensively overhauling the tax code to make it simpler? Save ourselves time, money, and effort. Here’s your “Wisconsin income” — then “here’s your tax.” A comprehensive reduction in marginal tax rates, and an increase in the level free from tax would need to occur, but why can’t we make state taxes simpler? This is similar in many respects, but not an endorsement of the “flat tax“ proposals.

Reduce sales taxes. People with lower incomes spend more of their disposable income, so we can ascertain sales taxes are largely “regressive,” with a greater impact on lower income earners. We can expand those areas exempt from sales tax, or reduce the rate entirely.

Replace the sales tax on vehicle sales. When purchasing a vehicle, there is an unwelcome big wallop to buyers when accounting for a big sales tax that often gets financed, and therefore impacts the buyer for several years. Can we replace the sales tax with say a 2% tax dedicated solely to the transportation fund? Higher priced vehicles, including electric cars, then pay more based on value, while we then can …

Reduce the gas tax. If a dedicated percentage of the transportation budget comes from other sources, we can reduce the price of fuel at the pump by reducing our current 32.9 cent per gallon gasoline tax. This can also offset the disparity felt by gasoline cars versus electric models, who don’t pay any gas tax at all.

Make first-time DUI a criminal offense. This isn’t new, but perhaps my thought is a twist. Lawmakers will state current law allows too much potential jail time for a first-time DUI. A Class C Misdemeanor has a maximum penalty of $500, and maximum jail time of 30 days. Why not expand “unclassified” misdemeanors, or create a special set of rules just for DUI’s with much higher fines, and less potential jail time? The State Journal recently did a great series of stories about the challenges the state faces, and this needs to get done.

This isn’t a departure from what will be the central themes of the legislative session. Election integrity, protecting the unborn, unfettered expansion of school choice coupled with expanding parental rights and controls, reducing taxes and spending, backing law enforcement, helping to foster an environment favorable to job growth and more will take center stage as the new legislative session begins. Just wanted to add some thoughts that may not make it onto that center stage. Let me know what you think.