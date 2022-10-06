Scott Frostman: Johnson right to embrace controversy

The scourge of inflation still rages, and chaos is rampant on our southern border amid a lack of any cogent immigration policy. Rather than a direction that would lead to energy independence to help ease gas prices, policies in place are draining the National Petroleum Reserve to dangerous levels. Cries ring out to “defund the police” when crime, particularly in our largest cities, is out of control. When wading through the double-speak and spin coming out of Joe Biden's administration, is anyone in Wisconsin on the job?

Across the state last week, many media outlets, including our own family of newspapers, picked up the Associated Press article, “Johnson embraces controversy.”

I may not agree with many of the assertions in the story, but the headline caught my eye. I would opine, however, this “embracing of controversy” is manifested in his willingness to ask tough questions, and not be afraid to dig far deeper than most in seeking answers.

Johnson is not afraid of “controversy.” His no-nonsense practical style, likely borne from decades in the private-sector business world where the objective is simply to get the job done, gets rave reviews from supporters, and sends detractors into a Donald Trump-derangement-syndrome kind of frenzy.

In last week’s column, I spoke of the need to keep up the fight for medical freedom. Johnson has been among the most outspoken advocates for medical freedom, and consideration of other forms of potential treatment for COVID-19. His forums have allowed those who believe they were injured by vaccines to come forth and brought needed skepticism about vaccine efficacy.

When it comes to addressing inflation, Johnson voted against the spending spree laughingly called the “Inflation Reduction Act.” How are those thousands of new IRS agents going to curb inflation? Crime and the southern border have been at the forefront of many of Johnson’s efforts.

There is a crispness in the air as the calendar has moved into October. Leaves are turning and many revel in the aroma of pumpkin spice. Folks still google when the peak of the season will occur. I suppose there are those who are shocked we would still experience any seasonality to our weather, given the impending doom imposed by unfettered climate change. Have you purchased your electric car yet?

The progressive left has made no secret of their hatred of Johnson, yet their responses are often childish and pathetic. Reported in the Sept. 29 HuffPost, “activists with the progressive groups NextGen PAC and MoveOn hosted events around the city with a six-foot-tall, 80-pound 'scatue' of Johnson made out of dried cow manure." Rather than use facts, logic, reason, or any common sense argument, the groups had a “manure artist” create a statue from waste materials. The story bragged about visiting the UW-Milwaukee campus where the groups collected students’ pledges to vote.

The campus “tolerated” a group parading around the campus with a molded pile of manure. A few months back, I shared the story of going to the UW-Milwaukee campus in April to hear conservative commentators Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens. Their visit was met with a false fire alarm, and a contrived order to evacuate the building immediately. No one moved, and the conversation continued. There was no fire, just a feeble attempt to quell conservative conversation on a college campus.

In the coming days, you’ll get to see Sen. Johnson and his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Two debates between the Senate candidates are scheduled. The first is slated for 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. WTMJ-Channel 4 in Milwaukee will host the second debate at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13. Tune in to learn more.

I’ve never heard Barnes speak outside of canned responses, so this should be interesting to watch. I’ll be delivering an update to this race to include candidate comments in a review, so folks can decide for themselves. They must remember Johnson has been on the job.