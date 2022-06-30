Scott Frostman: Landmark Supreme Court ruling rids us of Roe v. Wade

Victory has been achieved for the cause of life. Many thought they’d never see this day, but Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Much of the nation sat frozen in time while hearing or reading the news. It was cathartic to hear the decision after nearly 50 years of the pro-life movement steadfastly and arduously working toward this goal. It marked a momentous occasion sought on behalf of the more than 60 million American babies who lost their lives to abortion since the 1973 case. This is a great moment for people to rally on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves.

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, about a Mississippi law that outlawed abortion after 15 weeks. The Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling, affirming the ability to enforce the law.

Most importantly, the court stated, “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, the authority to regulate abortion belongs to state representatives.” It also referred to “faulty historical analysis in Roe v. Wade.” There is sure to be much more discussion.

It wasn’t unexpected because a draft of the opinion was leaked several weeks ago. Several reports of violence, including a fire set in Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office, followed the release. So both sides were prepared for last week’s decision. The Madison Planned Parenthood Clinic stopped scheduling abortions as of June 25.

The victory was not complete for the pro-life movement, because the action simply returns jurisdiction to the individual states. A number of states still allow abortions, including neighboring Illinois. Outright bans based on recent legislation became the standard in several others. Many states will be grappling with the next steps in their own abortion laws.

In Wisconsin, the prevailing law on abortion, written in the vernacular of 1849, refers to “intentionally destroy(ing) the life of an unborn quick child.” “Quick” meant you could tell the baby was alive by detectable movement. Three main entities in Wisconsin spearhead the sanctity of life effort: Wisconsin Right to Life, Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action. The executive directors of all three organizations have indicated the language and details of this law need to be brought up to date.

Several law enforcement agencies and state Attorney General Josh Kaul have stated they will not enforce law, and this disregard should be considered when voting this fall. The issue of legality of abortion will be debated in the next legislative session. The biggest question is whether we will have a governor willing to stand with the unborn. Current Gov. Tony Evers tried to convene a special session of the Legislature to attempt to “secure” abortion rights, so we know he doesn’t stand with those who cannot speak for themselves.

Last Friday, I attended a pro-life rally on the steps of the state Capitol, not far from a large assemblage of abortion advocates. Some of us would not be dissuaded by the large and vocal group. For the most part, the groups remained separate, though we did have an occasional group of hecklers trying to talk over our speakers. Let us hope everyone remains peaceful in the days and weeks ahead.

The pro-abortion movement focuses on maintaining options for pregnant women, and now the debate about “what is a woman” seems to be settled. Many opine men aren’t allowed to have an opinion on the matter. There often seems to be a disconnect that the tiny human developing inside the mother is actually a person. It’s not a “clump of cells” or some benign object.

We can all certainly agree tragic circumstances sometime result in an unplanned pregnancy. What the abortion movement must seek to understand is that a child has no control over how it was conceived. Abortion creates an additional victim.

It often seems simple for the pro-life movement to simply state abortion should never happen. There are pregnancies whose circumstances are often very complex. What we need to remember is to have compassion and understanding. We need to support unplanned pregnancies. The adoption process needs work to make it smoother and more affordable.

The page has turned on Roe v. Wade. It’s gone. Perhaps June 24, 2022, will take on as much significance as Jan. 22, 1973, and a new chapter in this age-old debate begins as we have a renewed opportunity to celebrate new life.

Frostman lives in Baraboo