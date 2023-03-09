Is a breath of spring in the air? Are we getting a little heated up some days? We see these brief respites from winter’s icy grip with longer days, a little sunshine, and the chance to feel warmth on our faces. Of course, all of us in Wisconsin are well aware winter ain’t over yet. We wake up to fresh snow and we haven’t had the Boys State Basketball Tournament yet.

As we turn the corner into the pivotal month of March, another place that heats up is the Capitol building in Madison. The new Legislature took their oaths in early January, but there is traditionally a sort of ramp up period as the legislators discern the key priorities, determine leadership and committee assignments, and more. We heard Gov. Tony Evers present a bloated, massive budget that will thankfully end up on the ash heap. The Joint Committee on Finance will soon begin its work in earnest crafting a workable budget. Make sure your legislators know your thoughts.

The legislative calendar is starting to fill up with a variety of bills being introduced, assigned to committees, and the cavalcade of public hearings on a whole range of issues will be happening in earnest. Do you know who represents you locally, in Madison, and in Washington? Legislator information can be found at https://myvote.wi.gov. You’ll find more information there than you may care to know, as it lists all the jurists in addition to elected officials. You can also track your own voting record and more. Check it out.

If you know who your local, state, or federal legislators are, have you ever met them or talked to them? Testified at a public hearing? Sent an email or made a phone call on an issue? Regardless of your political affiliation, your legislators need to hear from you. The most influential calls are those of constituents. If you call your state legislator, you’ll likely start with one of the legislative staff. On the federal level, it’s an even greater task to make it to your legislator’s ear. They’ll often look for constituents that can offer a degree of professional expertise in an area in addition to how passionate you may feel.

They need to hear from you, and even if they don’t like what you say, it is their responsibility and their sworn duty to respond, and many often forget about that part of the equation. Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, and new Sen. Diane Hesselbein, D-Middleton, held a budget listening session in Baraboo on March 4. Since I wouldn’t be able to attend in person, I forwarded some thoughts to them, including a recent column about Evers’ budget well in advance of the session. I didn’t receive any response or acknowledgement from either legislator. Not a good start for Hesselbein. Don’t let their lack of response dissuade you in your efforts. Bug them as much as you can. Make sure they know your name well.

The next two years in the Wisconsin Legislature will likely be as contentious as the last session that saw Evers issue a record 126 vetoes of measures that passed the Senate and Assembly. Important issues such as parental rights, expansion of school choice, election reform and many more solid proposals died with Evers’ pen. Your dogged persistence is the only avenue to progress.

As long as we’re talking about elected officials who are often recalcitrant to respond to questions or requests for information, I want to share news about an event regarding the spring election for the Baraboo School Board. Parents Rights in Education, an expansive grassroots organization primarily comprised of parents and community members concerned about the direction of our schools, and the lack of acceptable performance, is hosting a candidate forum to be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Baraboo High School. Come prepared with questions for incumbent members and those seeking office in a real forum. Sources have confirmed that the Sauk Prairie School District, another district in need of a new direction, will hold a forum at 7 p.m., March 28 at the River Arts Center. I would be certain several other communities will be holding similar forums, and I would invite you to contact your district, or candidates for school boards to find out local details.

Elected representatives need to hear from you. More importantly, your outreach demands a response, even when they don’t like it. As the legislative session heats up, and we approach a crucial April 4 election, make sure they hear your voices.