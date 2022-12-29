Scott Frostman: Let PETA bark up another tree, and leave Baraboo elephants alone

The elephants at Baraboo’s Circus World Museum are in the news. And since the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals casts an eagle eye on any chance for publicity, the folks at PETA got ants in their pants and made a beeline to step into the fray.

A Dec. 19 Baraboo News Republic story reported the Wisconsin Historical Society, which owns the Circus World Museum, announced plans to retire the two female Asian elephants, named Isa and Viola, after the 2023 summer season. This will happen after a “season-long celebration,” according to Circus World executive director Scott O’ Donnell. “We want to host a retirement celebration befitting the biggest stars of the circus.”

Representatives from PETA are pushing the Historical Society not to bring new animals to join the circus. The story further states, “both Asian elephants at Circus World are in their 50s, while the average life expectancy of an Asian elephant is about 48 years.”

There would be no doubt these fine pachyderms have earned their retirement and have brought smiles amid wonderment and curiosity from kids and adults alike for many years. This upcoming summer will be their swan song. They will certainly be missed, and I sincerely hope the good folks at the Historical Society will bring in new elephants for a new generation of visitors to enjoy.

PETA is an organization well known for attacks on animal acts, and myriad other common ways in which animals interact with the human world. Many of the group’s claims are beyond comprehension. Some may remember Baraboo’s City Council discussions in July 2018 about the display of metallic elephants, which can now be seen in Baraboo’s Myron Park, located just west of the outdoor swimming pool. PETA offered a display elephant wearing chains and overt signs of abuse. The powers that be in Baraboo rightly declined their offer.

PETA has also made news for going hog wild in attacks on animal idioms, contending using an animal reference in a comparison is “speciesism.” Among the alternative phrases PETA proposed in late 2018 was replacing “take the bull by the horns” with “take the flower by the thorns.” PETA opened a can of worms of criticism across the political spectrum for making a mountain out of a non-existent molehill. There is no record of any animal being offended by this wild goose chase.

They occasionally get it right. An Aug. 25 Breitbart News story reported PETA “(hosted) a party outside the headquarters of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington, D.C., in response to (Dr. Anthony) Fauci announcing that he would step down … as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in December.” Further, “PETA dubbed Fauci a ‘dinosaur’ for approving what it deemed outdated methods of scientific research.”

The News Republic story also reported, “elephants have been members of the Baraboo community, as part of the Ringling Brothers Circus, since 1888.” In Baraboo’s annual Circus Parade celebration, the elephants get the loudest “oohs” and “ahs” from gathered children. Everyone pays attention as the elephants stroll by. Isa and Viola “give rides to Circus World guests and perform under the circus’ big top under the watchful eye of longtime elephant trainer Armando Royal.”

There is no doubt conditions under which the elephants are cared for has greatly improved over the span of decades, and rigorous protocols, inspections, health checkups and more are part of the requirements Circus World must meet. O’Donnell stated, “the animals with us receive the best care and are beloved.”

Where else can a kid get to ride an elephant? I would opine the experience can lead to a zeal for more understanding, compassion and care about their well-being. Long gone are the days of the traveling circus and inhumane conditions. The next generations need to be able to experience animals in a variety of ways to understand just how far we have come in their care. Anyone in central Wisconsin likely has to travel to Milwaukee or Chicago to see a real elephant in a zoo. Why not keep a unique experience here locally?

It is my sincere hope the Historical Society doesn’t cave to pressure placed by PETA or other groups, and the community can welcome new long-term residents sure to delight residents and visitors alike. Usually, people want to avoid talking about “the elephant in the room.” Let’s hope the folks at Circus World will continue to have elephants in their own “room,” and let PETA go bark up another tree.