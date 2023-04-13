Well, that didn’t take long.

The ink wasn’t even dry on Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s victory over Daniel Kelly in the race for a seat on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court on April 4, when liberal groups started lining up their actions to bring to the court. The justice-elect has already weighed in on a number of topics to assure victory.

Among the first actions of note was covered at length in the Sunday, April 9 Wisconsin State Journal story, “Dems eye new district mapping.” The story stated that the liberal group Law Forward was working with other groups to file a lawsuit in the late summer or early fall, to challenge the current legislative maps. The new justice will take her seat on the high court on Aug. 1, which will set the timing for this action.

The story notes, “it’s difficult to predict on what basis the maps could be disputed now,” according to Dustin Brown, a University of Wisconsin Law School senior attorney. I would imagine the substance of a suit to challenge the current maps wouldn’t matter to the newest justice. No need for proof of standing — whether the litigants have skin in the game — or any need to put together a substantive argument, because Protasiewicz already widely opined that the “maps are rigged.” No need for any lower court rulings or proceedings, just determine the maps aren’t appropriate, and redraw them. Justice Protasiewicz knows best. Certainly in plenty of time to plan for the 2024 election cycle.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin directly threw in more than $8 million into her campaign. According to an April 5 HuffPost story Protasiewicz “has promised to recuse herself from cases involving the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.” There would be no way possible for her to hear a redistricting case with objectivity, as she’s indebted to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. It will be interesting to see if she actually follows through with any recusals, or tries to somehow justify her presence in politically-charged cases, and there will be plenty of those with a full liberal agenda. The Democrats made a huge investment to produce dividends for their cause.

In a Strict Scrutiny podcast, referred to in the State Journal story, liberal justice Rebecca Dallet implied the redistricting process “would entail the justices acting like chefs in drawing their own maps rather than restaurant diners choosing predrawn maps from a menu.” Dallett further stated, “we could actually have those maps drawn in a way that was fair.” Does that mean Justices Dallett, Protasiewicz and the other liberals will “carve up” the state to their liking, and call it “fair?”

It is worth noting the maps Law Forward intends to challenge on some yet-to-be-determined rationale have already been reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. In the her dissenting opinion in the most recent redistricting case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, liberal Justice Janet Karofsky said, “I hope that we will permit a politically insulated federal court to manage the task.” What happens if Protasiewicz doesn’t get her way?

Redistricting is not the only item on the “to-do” list of what will now be a very activist-driven Supreme Court. Judge Protasiewicz essentially based her campaign on one sole topic — abortion. It was at the center of every message. Nothing else mattered.

Allegations brought forth by the Wisconsin Right Now website that Protasiewicz was abusive to her elderly husband in a brief marriage and that she used racial epithets when describing certain people whom she encountered in proceedings didn’t impact supporters. Her conduct as a judge, with controversially light sentencing, along with taking in gobs of money from out of state and Wisconsin’s Democratic Party didn’t matter. What mattered is that she openly supported abortion, making her own personal views very public. The message was used as a sledgehammer to drive progressives to the polls. The sledgehammer worked.

Once again, conservatives, Republicans, and other like-minded folks were faced with a very contentious primary, from which former Dan Kelly emerged. Liberals had made sure the path was clear for their anointed candidate, and made sure her personal views were well known by all those who stepped into the voting booth.

Like all those on the right, I was certainly disappointed by last Tuesday’s election results, but the cause marches on to the next battles in every corner of the state and the nation. We cannot be dissuaded, cannot be moved from our core principles, and we will press on. The next chapter in Wisconsin politics is now underway.