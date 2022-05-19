Scott Frostman: Memorial Day should pull our nation together

The bugler’s familiar refrain of “Taps” will echo across thousands of American cemeteries, parks and large venues this Memorial Day, piercing through the otherwise somber silence in the air. It may be followed by the stirring hollow ring of a 21-gun salute by as a group of former soldiers who present a formation and protocol.

Thousands will likely gather in Virginia at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to pay tribute to those we have lost. During part of the ceremony, guards will take exactly 21 steps in each direction as they complete their rounds.

The gathering of soldiers may include those with service over a range of decades. But it is always the most special to see the most elder of the squads still wearing the well-earned uniform pieces often earned thousands of miles from American soil.

Among those veterans who waited far too long for any type of proper recognition are those from the Vietnam War era. It is sometimes too easy to remember the antiwar protests of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, and how so many of those who returned from Vietnam were largely shunned and shamed by so many in American society.

It’s often far too easy to see the virtues of a three-day weekend, with millions firing up their grills, hosting friends, taking vacations and all the rest on this traditional kickoff to the summer season. Memorial Day weekend falls near the end of the school year. We must remember the true meaning behind the celebration, as we honor those soldiers who have given their lives for this nation.

My initial thought was to “save” these words for next week, just a tad closer to the holiday itself. But with the level of discord, division and angst so prevalent in our nation, I just felt compelled to share a message around which we should all be able to unite. Even if we disagree on many political and cultural fronts, we should all be able to be thankful and embrace the sacrifice of the generations that have gone before to secure our liberties.

The freedom to share differing ideas in the public square and all the forums we now possess in today’s society are a direct result of the ultimate sacrifice made by so many who we honor on Memorial Day. It is solely because brave men and women have defended this nation, and fought oppression across the globe, that America still stands as a beacon of freedom across the world. Without their bravery, we wouldn’t be able to exchange the ideas we do today.

It’s also a time to reflect on the greatness of the American experiment, and remember that no other nation in the history of the planet has offered more opportunity for economic and social mobility than the United States. Millions made their way across the oceans in search of freedom and opportunity, and they have been rewarded through the American experience.

It often seems that the American story of social and economic opportunity and mobility gets lost in those who would seek to focus on any and all faults and shortcomings with America and the systems that have provided the opportunities.

We all know our nation was founded by flawed men, but the principles to which those Founders aspired still ring true today. Our Declaration of Independence includes a wonderful and lofty goal by saying, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

In these times for our state and nation, we should remember these cherished principles and goals set out by our forefathers. Celebrate Memorial Day however you may. But let it include moments of reflection for those who have gone before, and sacrificed for us all. Happy Memorial Day.

Frostman lives in Baraboo: scfrostman@gmail.com.