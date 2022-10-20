Scott Frostman: Michels the choice for common sense leadership

By a razor-thin margin of less than 30,000 votes statewide, folks in Wisconsin elected Tony Evers as their governor in 2018. If anybody sat out that election, they need to make their way to the polls to make the change Wisconsin needs, and elect Tim Michels and Roger Roth as the next governor and lieutenant governor of the state of Wisconsin.

Reflecting on nearly four years under Gov. Evers, several images come to mind. One was the widely spread photo I used in a May 27, 2021, column bearing the title “Evers shows he’s a fish out of water on economy and medical freedom.“ It was Evers’ badly handling a small northern pike in a feeble attempt to look like just another Wisconsin fisherman. The image was a wonderful demonstration on Evers’ approach to the myriad COVID-related challenges. Rather than gently hold the small fish correctly to be released back into its habitat with no harm, Evers grabbed a hold of the Wisconsin economy with an iron grip during COVID. He has a lack of understanding of what makes the economy work for the people of Wisconsin, and the injured economy — like that little pike — struggled to survive.

I think of the sly grin he uses when he mentions the tax cut in the most recent Republican-written budget. Evers simply signed the document while doing none of the work and continues to take credit for measures he opposed.

I think of the horrific scenes as Kenosha was lit aflame in late June 2020. Last week, I shared the awful first response from Evers in the wake of an officer involved shooting that ignited several days of chaos and mayhem by making incendiary remarks without the facts of the case, exercising very poor judgment in times where a true leader was needed.

Professing to be the “education governor,” Evers has been an abject failure when it comes to students and parents. Proficiency rates in classrooms across the state are far below acceptable. Rather than focus on fundamentals, Evers and the Department of Public Instruction are focused on social/emotional learning, linked to culturally relevant learning, equity policies that foment racial divides, harmful gender ideology and more. I’ve shared many of these concerns with you, and it is time to retire Evers.

It’s interesting to see the narratives play out. Visiting Baraboo on Oct. 4, Michels received the Tavern League endorsement and talked about the economy under Evers before a gathered crowd. The only topic the assembled press corps wanted to discuss was abortion. They sat on their hands when the Michels team asked if anyone had questions about the endorsement or economy. They know the current economy is a losing hand for Evers and other Democrats.

At the gubernatorial debate last Friday, Evers pitched a continual line of “more shared revenue” for various governmental pursuits. Here you go, more dollars from the states with large sets of strings attached. You’ve sent money to us to administrate, and we then return smaller amounts back to you.

We have a breath of fresh air in businessman Michels, and he has my endorsement to be our next Wisconsin governor. Coming from the private sector — as I’ve said about U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, Michels is used to finding ways to get tasks done, on time, and on budget. The debate question about potential business conflicts was laughably biased, as Evers hasn’t worked a private sector job in decades.

Michels will work to expand statewide school choice. He’ll do what it takes to protect the most innocent lives — the unborn. Michels’ business experience will be valuable in fostering a working environment favorable to economic growth and he will address the rampant challenges with crime. He comes from outside the Madison political mill, which allows him to forge new relationships with Republicans, as well as seeking consensus with Democrats. There is a clear difference in leadership styles, and change will be welcomed.

We need common sense leadership, and a new track that respects Wisconsin’s parents trying to raise solid families who simply seek to meet their own economic needs and feel safe in their homes. Michels is well equipped for those challenges. Republican lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth’s legislative experience, along with a private sector background, strengthens the ticket. Both have served their country in the armed forces.

The choice couldn’t be any clearer, folks. We can’t abide another four years of Evers. Remember the overreaches, mandates and more of the past years. If you do, you’ll support Michels to be the next governor of Wisconsin. Make sure you vote on Nov. 8.