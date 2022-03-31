Scott Frostman: More production can ease the pain at the pump

How much did you pay last time you filled up? There’s an amusing story across social media where folks tell a story about being “robbed” at the gas station, and identify the robber as “Pump No. 3.” Back before they were digital, gas pumps would click and ratchet as the dollars added up. Today’s prices would bring an utter cacophony.

AAA’s latest figures from March 27 show the national average at $4.24 per gallon. Wisconsin’s prices average a bit below than that figure at $3.95, which still represents a tremendous increase in gas prices in the past year.

Higher prices at the pump are just one component of many “fueling” the highest inflation rate in decades. Data from tradingeconomics.com stated the “annual inflation rate in the U.S. accelerated to 7.9% in February of 2022, the highest since January of 1982.” Inflation has been worsening, with little signs of abatement, as the economy still suffers under the tremendous influx of cash from various stimulus programs. The same analysis showed energy prices up more than 25% from a year ago.

Energy prices have a direct impact on all other sectors of the economy because, regardless of the product or service, some component of the energy sector is impacting that good or service, be it in transportation, production costs or simply heating and cooling buildings.

Administrations, whether Republican or Democratic, don’t have direct control over gas prices. But what can be created is an environment favorable to lower gas prices through the expansion of opportunities, the easing of the regulatory burden or other incentives here in America. In contrast, it may be compared to a more highly regulated market, along with a more hostile atmosphere for additional production. This detrimental approach has been manifested in the Joe Biden administration.

You can start with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. When asked about gas prices on March 7, Buttigieg vapidly offered the solution of electric cars, saying, “Last month, we announced a $5 billion investment to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network.” The statement showed an abject disconnect with middle-class Americans who can’t afford the average cost of more than $56,000 per car, and didn’t offer any relief to Wisconsinites suffering sticker shock every time they fill up.

Adding to the challenges faced by the oil industry is the lack of new opportunities. One important step was reported in the Huffpost on June 2, where “the Biden administration suspended all Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR),” as the battle over development in the remote area rages on.

The current output from the TransAlaska pipeline is about 480,000 barrels per day, down from a peak usage of about 2.1 million barrels per day in 1988, according to the TransAlaska Pipeline System Flow Assurance Overview from April 2021. This reduced flow means it takes four times as long for oil to move along the 800-mile pipe, and it creates other challenges in keeping the oil warm and stable enough to move efficiently.

While trying to find other mitigation strategies, the analysis concludes with, “The Simple Solution: More Oil.” Opening up additional oil and gas leases would spur current production by insuring the availability of future production sources.

Rising demand with lower supply is an inherent cause of inflationary pressures. You want lower gas prices? Bring more oil to the marketplace here in America and reduce our dependence on any distant sources.

Unfavorable tactics also have been employed here in the upper Midwest with the Dakota Access, Keystone XL and Enbridge pipelines. All of those were simply designed to transport crude more efficiently to market places. Some Wisconsin residents working on the Keystone XL found themselves jobless once President Biden took office.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine amplifies challenges facing the oil industry and gas prices. While the Biden administration has imposed sanctions on the Russian oil industry in hopes of handicapping them, a March 27 Business Insider story reported how, “Russian tanker ships turned off their tracking systems 33 times last week.” Further, it reported, “this tactic known as ‘going dark’ has been flagged by the U.S. Treasury as one of several deceptive practices used to evade sanctions.” Mismanagement of this volatile arena has helped to exacerbate the challenges.

No matter how much Buttigieg or any of the Biden administration officials think we can drive our electric cars out of today’s high gas prices, the clear solution lies in easing the regulatory burden, encouraging production and opening opportunities for new and safe development. Remember those ideas on your next visit to the pumps.

Frostman lives in Baraboo: scfrostman@gmail.com.