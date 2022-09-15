Scott Frostman: Ominous backdrop fuels Biden's divisive message

Divisive rhetoric rarely helps any causes. In 2008, then-presidential candidate Barack Obama spoke of those who weren’t supportive, saying, “they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them,” in a Sept. 17, 2012, Townhall story. I’d say this one was accurate, we do “cling” to our guns and religion, and that’s not going to stop.

Hillary Clinton perhaps cost herself the presidency when she pompously said, “you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the ‘basket of deplorables’” to raucous laughter in a speech with video from CBS News on Sept. 10, 2016. “They’re racist, sexist, homophobic” ... on and on, the vitriol spewed forth. Many were, and still are, proud to be considered “deplorable.”

There’s much more in between, but we got a new, somber installment in the rancor on Sept. 1, when President Joe Biden gave a speech in front of a darkened Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The background was foreboding and ominous, as was Biden’s rhetoric toward many. Mentions of national unity and optimism were nearly impossible to believe, as the setting and tone of this speech seemed intent on frightening Americans into further division. Biden claimed that, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”

After intense criticism, Biden attempted to walk that statement back a bit while visiting Milwaukee on Labor Day. Visiting our swing state amid several key races for the fall, Biden sought to soften his bluster saying, “not every Republican is a MAGA Republican.” I don’t think Biden has an understanding of most Republicans, and I wonder who might fit his definition of a “MAGA” person.

Democrats continue their infatuation with Jan. 6, 2021. It’s the only date many seem to remember. No, the Fred Flintstone-water buffalo hat wearing shaman guy does not represent your average, everyday MAGA Republican or conservative voter and activist. The group entering the capitol were idiots and were wrong for doing so, but their actions did not represent a “threat” to the republic. They don’t represent the mainstream conservative movement. Conservatives pursue ideals of greater liberty and freedom, while understanding the importance of personal responsibility. Hardly “extremism.”

The capitol bunch also weren’t following some sort of twisted orders from President Trump, and don’t have blind allegiance to him. Many are very ardent supporters, but Trump is simply still a popular leader, not some messianic figure. In the same story, Biden referred to Jan. 6, “as an inflection point in American history.” Fixation on that date is all Democrats have in the tool chest. Inflation is out of control, the southern border is a mess, and we’re draining our strategic petroleum reserve, but pay no attention to those challenges, let’s focus on Jan. 6.

Most big-time Democrats joined Biden in Milwaukee on Labor Day, but notably absent was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate. A Sept. 6 Wisconsin Examiner story noted, “(Barnes) appeared at Labor Fest earlier in the day but did not join the president on stage.” What possible campaign commitment would be a better venue than being seen with the sitting president? It was a telling moment that would make it appear as though Barnes would seek to distance himself from Biden.

The “look” of the Biden speech was so sinister that CNN appears to have changed the color scheme of the backdrop, noted in a Sept. 3 New York Post story which stated, “CNN noticeably altered the color of the background from red to pink in real-time.” CNN’s response was laughable. “A rep for CNN said the issue was caused by a technical glitch with the CBS pool feed.”

I know divisive rhetoric goes both ways, and some on the right side of the aisle engage in disparaging commentary and activities, and this isn’t meant to excuse their bad behavior. Like it or not, the party in power typically has an opportunity to control more of the messaging. This is especially true when liberals are in charge, as nearly all the mainstream media assist in pushing their narrative.

If Biden were truly interested in softening the divisiveness we are currently experiencing, he wouldn’t speak to the American people about how one-half of the population are “extremists” in front of a militaristic and foreboding background. These words and actions seek only to foment fear and further division among Americans as we approach this crucial midterm election. Let’s work to change the narrative to one of positive change for all Americans this fall.