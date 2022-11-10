Scott Frostman: 'Pandemic amnesty' is bridge too far

There are times when forgiveness and compromise are helpful, but also times where compromise is a bridge too far, and we must hold those responsible to account. The end of this election cycle brings that mix to the forefront.

To the relief of Wisconsinites and the nation, the barrage of political ads, mailings, and robocalls has come to an end. While many consider these efforts bothersome, the truth is they can be very impactful. If they didn’t have any sway, you wouldn’t see them endlessly. The elite political class often casts distain on yard signs, saying “yard signs don’t vote,” or “signs are only candidate therapy.” Another truth is field and yard signs can have an impact, especially in smaller communities, as folks pay attention to who has yard signs out, and for which candidates. As I pen these words in advance of Tuesday’s election, it’s without knowing whether any more shenanigans like the military ballots sent to Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, or late night Milwaukee County surprises happen that lengthen the process of knowing the winners.

In an ideal world, the completion of the midterm election cycle would allow many the opportunity to return to life as normal. The chance to take some time to rekindle personal relationships put on hold by involvement in the election process, or maybe the ability to set political differences aside and move on.

It’s also a chance to catch up on activities outside the world of politics. Holiday preparations and planning can now start in earnest, as long as we don’t need to spend the Thanksgiving holiday in the lowest level of Monona Terrace entrenched in another recount, as many did in 2020.

Wisconsin folk can always set aside any differences on Sunday afternoons, or whenever the Green Bay Packers hit the field, and for the past 30 years or so, we’ve seen many moments of joy. This season, with the Packers hitting the skids amid a five-game losing streak, sitting with a 3-6 record, the angst and consternation usually reserved for their playoff run is palpable among the faithful. Many would long for a few moments with Packers management, Aaron Rodgers, or a few others. We may seek some reconciliation, but there are also ideas that defy logic and involve capitulation to the extreme. On Oct. 31, the nation was treated to a plea opined in The Atlantic magazine by Brown University professor Emily Oster titled “Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty.” She accepts that some “precautions were totally misguided.” Really, you think? Her plea for amnesty was based on the premise “but the thing is: We didn’t know.”

If Oster wanted 15 minutes of fame, she got it. She’s been widely panned for her excuse-making “oopsies, we just didn’t know” approach to the draconian measures slapped upon us all over the past 30 months or so.

Every restaurant and bar in the state will forever remember March 17, 2020, amid preparations for St. Patrick’s Day festivities when Gov. Tony Evers declared his initial shut down. Months of mask wearing, the overlords deciding what businesses were deemed “essential” and more, all under the auspice of our own protection.

Are we to simply forgive the relentless attacks on those who fought for medical freedom? Folks treated like pariahs because they didn’t want to mask? Remember CNN’s Don Lemon saying the unvaccinated should be shamed or “left behind?” Or CNN medical analyst Leana Wan saying “You have the option to not get vaccinated if you want, but then you can’t go out in public.” The president of the powerful American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, tweeted on Nov. 1, “I agree with @Prof EmilyOster on this.“ She’s implying to forgive about learning loss in children. We didn’t want you to be allowed to leave your home, but now — we want you to forgive us because, as Oster put it “we didn’t know.”

Thousands lost their jobs or were threatened by employers and others. Those who said “no jab, no job?” How many were coerced into taking the vaccines despite their own preferences? Now, as more information comes in, we’re just supposed to say “oops, we didn’t know?” Sorry. No “oopsies” on this one. Those who pushed for schools to remain closed need to be accountable to those who wanted schools in session. We’re seeing victories in court for many who lost their jobs, and I hope they continue to prevail against these injustices. There are times to embrace forgiveness, but “pandemic amnesty?” That’s a bridge that needs a toll booth to cross, and some need to pay the price.