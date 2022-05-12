Scott Frostman: Potential overturn of Roe v. Wade incites violent reaction

The cultural and political fight over abortion rights was recently thrust into the forefront when a draft of a Supreme Court opinion overturning the controversial decision in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case was leaked. Whether it was intentional and who leaked the information was unknown as of this writing. Speculation abounds the draft opinion was leaked to pressure the five Supreme Court justices who sided with the majority.

Regardless of the circumstances, it caused an uproar. There seems to be cautious optimism from the pro-life crowd, who see the draft as a wonderfully welcome sign but want the real deal. From the pro-choice community, it has brought out often raucous vitriol.

Multiple sources report overturning Roe v. Wade would simply return the authority to the individual states. It would not create any type of nationwide ban, but many are wary of what their state will do.

We have already seen the outbreak of violence far too close to home, at the Madison headquarters of the pro-life organization Wisconsin Family Action. A Channel 3000 story May 9 described that, “a fire was set inside the Wisconsin Family Action office after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite.” The vandalism was also in the form of a threatening message, saying, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either” spray painted on the exterior of the building. The actions of these cowardly vandals must be condemned by all involved in this contentious debate.

WFA president Julaine Appling reacted strongly to the attack, stating, “This attack fails to frighten us, and instead steels the resolve of law-abiding, commonsense, every day folks to stand up and push back.” Working alongside Appling and others over the years in the pro-life movement, I assure you she means it.

Many of the stories describe WFA as “anti-abortion.” It’s a much more negative connotation than the common term “pro-life.” Other prominent state-based organizations that courageously share the message of life are Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro-Life Wisconsin -- note the word “life.” Some organizations are known to stage protests outside abortion clinics, where tensions may often run high. There have been unwarranted and heinous attacks on legal abortion facilities by fringe groups, and we must condemn those acts of violence as well.

A May 9 Fox News story reported the White House’s milquetoast response to violence when Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated (about the violent attacks), “we have seen it at some conservative organizations. We don’t support that.” When asked about protests occurring outside Supreme Court justices' homes, Psaki stated, “We should not see protests that take the form of violence.”

The story also includes a reference to 18 U.S. Code Sec. 1507, which prohibits “pickets or parades” intending to “interfere with or obstruct, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer.” While Psaki stated, “none of it should violate the law,” that is what is happening.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Wisconsin will revert to an 1849 law that outlaws abortion. Current Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has said on numerous occasions that he will not enforce that specific law. All eyes will focus on the Supreme Court’s decision, and the right to life will become a core issue of the 2022 election cycle.

We all understand the very deep and personal nature of the abortion debate. Abortion proponents focus on the intended rights of the mother making medical decisions in her own best interest. We know not all pregnancies are intended or welcomed, and sometimes sad or heinous circumstances surround the start of a human life, and we must show compassion and grace to those facing challenging circumstances. We must not judge those circumstances, but offer support. There are abundant and ever-growing resources of support during pregnancy for those who choose life.

The pro-life movement focuses on the child created, and believes life begins at conception. Difficult circumstances may surround the mother or family, but we must remember that a child has no control over the circumstances under which it was conceived, and deserves the opportunity to live a life. We can celebrate those stories where a courageous choice was made, and parents are thankful for their decision. Millions of couples and families seek to adopt children each year, and perhaps something positive can come from the most dire of situations.

More than 60 million lives have been lost in America to abortion since the Roe decision in 1973. It is my hope the draft decision is just the warmup to the official ending of Roe, and results in a renewed commitment to the unborn. Join me in celebrating life.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.