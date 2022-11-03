Scott Frostman: Prepare for the 'red wave' to hit Tuesday in Wisconsin

Buckle up Wisconsin. Election Day is now just a few days away. Soon the nation will go to the polls to determine the makeup of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, where control of those bodies hangs in the balance. Statewide legislative races and many governorships are at stake as well. Will we experience a massive “red wave” of Republican victories, or more of a trickle? Americans will be glued to coverage and ready to digest the results.

Some of you may have already voted, taking advantage of early voting opportunities, or by returning absentee ballots if you can’t vote on Election Day. Many want the traditional feel of entering the polling place, to have a few moments of pause, reflection and silence in the booth where you make your selections with great care. This day the power is in your hands.

Ideally, a week from now we’ll have a firm grasp on results. There will likely be a race or two that will warrant a closer look, but I think we’d all hope for the results to be definitive enough to avoid a protracted mess or substantial controversy.

Of course, I’m rooting for a massive “red” tsunami that sweeps the Republicans into control of the House and Senate. Most polling indicates that could easily happen, with Wisconsin’s best chance for a flip occurring in the 3rd Congressional District. Republican Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to then-incumbent Democrat Ron Kind in 2020, takes on Democratic State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, for the seat left vacant with Kind’s retirement. The Republicans need to gain just one seat somewhere like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, or elsewhere, and not lose any seats, to take back control of the Senate.

This is our opportunity to turn the tide with the massive wave of record inflation plaguing the nation, amid record gas prices. President Joe Biden’s administration continues to drain the critical strategic petroleum reserve, rather than seek to facilitate more drilling to increase domestic supplies. Violent crime is out of control. We must address the rampant chaos that is our southern border with Mexico, and the list goes on.

Whether you agree with the endorsements I’ve made recently or not, I want to encourage all citizens to exercise their right to vote. Complacency and apathy get you nowhere. It can be daunting to filter through the endless campaign ads or the voluminous flyers through which candidates are touted and opponents targeted. Folks across the political spectrum are often challenged in knowing what or whom to believe, which compounds the problem of whose platform you trust. It can result in taking time and making efforts to be truly informed, but those efforts will pay off when you visit the booth next week.

America, and the state of Wisconsin remain divided in many ways, with a tug-of-war over the few folks remaining in the political middle. Every election cycle has its own share of pre-election antics like sign stealing, vandalism and more. While there have been instances of note, when compared to the level of vitriol and rancor surrounding the 2020 presidential race, this cycle has been far more collegial.

Knocking on voter doors sometimes brings growls of disapproval or a terse response, but anything now seems mild in the face of doing doors in 2011 amid the Scott Walker/Act 10/Capitol occupation days. Fewer residents actually answer their doors these days. I don’t know whether that is still leftover COVID concerns, or if there are other factors. Far more people have systems at their doors to watch what happens, and I suspect many simply choose not to answer, which is certainly their option.

I want to thank all the poll workers and observers, municipal clerks and staff, and all others who will work into the wee hours on this critical day, with their very deliberate and controlled processes regarding ballots, envelopes and other materials. Thanks as well to all the candidates, their staffs, and tireless volunteers who do the work of helping inform and engage voters.

Win or lose, this engagement and involvement will be needed again very soon. After all, candidates for the spring election cycle file by early January.

Make your voice heard next week. This is your opportunity and civic duty to affirm our precious republic. Be ready to ride the “red wave.”