The march toward April has begun. The primary election is done, fields narrowed across the board both locally and statewide. Players in the final game, the spring election of April 4, have been chosen.

The stakes are massive in the race for a seat on the bench of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Conservative Justice Pat Roggensack is retiring, and with the remaining court evenly divided between conservatives and liberals, this seat will determine whose judicial philosophy will control the court. The choice is between honoring and respecting the rule of law or seeking to legislate from the bench.

Former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly advanced to April in a narrow victory over Judge Jennifer Dorow, as Republicans and conservatives were pretty evenly split in their opinion about who they preferred. Judge Dorow was incredibly gracious in her concession, and immediately encouraged all her supporters to rally behind Justice Kelly. Among the two liberal candidates, Judge Janet Protasiewicz cruised to an easy victory over Judge Everett Mitchell. It leaves a stark contrast for Wisconsin voters this April 4. I’ll be keeping a close eye and detailing this race as it heats up.

While conservatives were largely split between Kelly and Dorow, the progressive and Democratic Party voters followed a pattern of coalescing around one candidate in lock step once given their marching orders, with anyone else being unwelcome to the festivities. Protasiewicz was the clear choice of the liberal king-makers, so Mitchell never had a chance to gain any traction.

It reminded me a bit of the recent nonpartisan race for state superintendent of schools. Once Jill Underly gained the endorsement of the all-powerful teachers union, the rest of the progressive candidates may as well have thrown in the towel. Much of the same happened in the U.S. Senate primary, where candidates like Sarah Godlewski and Alex Lazry suddenly scrapped their efforts to clear the deck for November election loser Mandela Barnes. As an aside, what’s Barnes up to these days?

Conservative forces behind Kelly seem to have made quick work of opening the tent to welcome all comers. The spring primary drew lots of attention late in the game, but it had been slowly progressing. Now that we’ve had a chance to see just how radical Judge Protasiewicz can be, we know we have to be all in to get Justice Kelly back on the Supreme Court.

Closer to home, it was interesting to see the reactions of many in the community to the strident efforts of three candidates seeking to bring fresh voices to Baraboo schools. One of the primary areas of focus for the campaigns of James Heyn, Joey Rivas and Steve Paske was to inform the public of the poor performance of Baraboo schools by a number of metrics. Baraboo schools finished among the bottom 20 — out of more than 400 — districts in the state on the most recent Department of Public Instruction’s school report cards.

They might have flunked if the DPI, under Underly’s “leadership,” hadn’t lowered the benchmarks districts needed to meet. A survey of 576 parents saw Baraboo scoring in the 5th percentile with respect to parental recommendation of the school to others.

The candidates also highlighted some of the questionable and controversial materials available in our libraries and classrooms. Editorials painted those seeking transparency as wanting to “ban books” among other derisive comments. Writers failed to understand the depths of the depravity in the materials available.

This isn’t Edgar Allan Poe, the “Canterbury Tales” or any other classics with ribald passages. Many of the books cited contain graphic depictions of sexual acts between minors and adults, depict parents as predatory and detail other violence. Do you want that in your grade school library? The writers also neglect the idea of “age-appropriate” reading material.

I guess anything goes. If you have any standards or limitations you wish to place on materials available in a grade school or middle school library, you’re some kind of evil book banner. Thankfully, we haven’t heard the last of these candidates, or their stalwart efforts on behalf of the students, parents and community members. Many other Wisconsin communities have seen their boards “flipped” with new leadership at the helm.

Whether March roared in like a lion or eased in like a lamb, the work begins in earnest. We must marshal our forces to save our state. Get involved today.