Scott Frostman: Primary winners are now trying to mend some fences

The country music group, Restless Heart, gave us post-primary election advice, saying, “(the) time has come for mending fences. A little love will fix things up.” Most of the dust has settled on the primary election from last week that saw very consequential races on the Republican side, while the Democrats had far less at stake. Several Democratic candidates bowed out in the final couple of weeks in the U.S. Senate race, paving the way for current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to take on incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in November.

The Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District remains unsettled. Going into the official canvas, Erik Olsen had a miniscule 73-vote lead over Charity Barry: 21,770 to 21,697. Both candidates anxiously await the results to determine any next steps.

The biggest race for Republicans was, of course, the gubernatorial primary. Businessman Tim Michels claimed victory, garnering 47% of the primary vote, while former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got 42%. Rep. Tim Ramthun finished third with 6% of the vote. The task before Michels and other winners from last Tuesday will be to rally the troops from the other candidates to present a united front for the fall election.

I supported former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch in the primary. I take ownership of that position, as I was briefly interviewed by A.J. Bayatpour of WKOW Channel 27 of Madison while at Kleefisch’s election night gathering last Tuesday in Oconomowoc. I was asked whether the recent FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate would sway more voters to the Trump-endorsed Michels. I responded by saying, “I think die-hard Trump fans are across the board.” I also stated to Channel 27 that I felt Kleefisch was best equipped to tap into the “suburban mom” demographic, the group that has spearheaded the massive uprising in parental involvement in schools. While I still feel that way, many political colleagues were opining the raid likely caused some Ramthun supporters to break for Michels, as most anticipated Ramthun to have a stronger showing on election night from his dedicated base.

Other results for my primary preferences were mixed, but as happens every election, the need to repair relationships happens on both sides of the political aisle. Stated earlier, Democrats will look to coalesce behind Barnes, and other new faces on the ticket. Republicans must unite behind Michels and the other primary winners to make needed changes in Madison. Efforts on the Republican side are already in full swing. No pouty faces or sour grapes allowed

We did see a solid example of a class move in the race for governor. Kleefisch was very gracious in her remarks and implored her supporters to remain steadfast on the task of sending current Governor Tony Evers into retirement, a sentiment shared by all the Republican candidates. Undoubtedly, she’ll remain a force in Wisconsin politics.

A similar tone was demonstrated in the Attorney General race, where Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney won a narrow victory over former State Rep. Adam Jarchow. Though the race saw the infusion of third-party money supporting Jarchow, he stated on his Facebook page, “It’s time to unite behind Eric Toney and ensure he has the resources and support to fire (current Attorney General) Josh Kaul. Eric Toney has my full support.” Thank you for running and your support for Toney.

Toney has the backing of dozens of law enforcement professionals across the state, and his skill as a prosecutor will be a welcome relief from the hyper-political Kaul. He has been a tireless worker on the campaign trail, all while still executing his current duties in his home county. His enthusiasm, dedication and work ethic should merit your support this November.

Among other races, Rep. Amy Loundenbeck, R-Clinton, is the Republican nominee for Secretary of State, seeking to replace Doug LaFollette. Can we finally send LaFollette into retirement once and for all? He has held the job continuously since 1982, and also held the position from 1974-78. 1982 was the last time we experienced inflation like today. I was a college student who plunked writings on a manual typewriter. He needs to go. There are fewer and fewer actual duties assigned to the office, and only a change in the office holder can bring any potential changes.

Real fence mending takes needed cooperation from a handful of folks willing to help stretch the fencing as needed, and the right timing to secure it to the post. It can be painful when it goes awry. No one’s actually going to get cut by barbed wire this fall, but we all need to work together to make November happen just right.