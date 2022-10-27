Scott Frostman: Send Ron Johnson back to Washington

It was early October 2013, and the federal government had just lurched into one of their short-term “shut downs” impacting the funding of many programs. That halt impacted several financial clients I had at the time, and I wanted to voice my opinion to our senators. I called the office of Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and was greeted by a voicemail saying the government was shut down.

When I called Sen. Ron Johnson’s office, not only did they answer the phone, the staffer who answered asked if I wanted to speak to the senator directly. I was put through to Sen. Johnson, and we had a very cordial conversation. He didn’t know who I was, but seemed happy to talk, and it reminded me of my first conversations with Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in 2010, when he was initially running for the seat he now holds. I was a state Assembly candidate at that time, and his words of encouragement were heartfelt.

Those initial conversations, and the tireless work he has done in the face of vociferous opposition for the past 12 years makes it easy to endorse Johnson for another six years in the U.S. Senate. He brings an intensity in his questioning of business-as-usual in Washington.

He is steadfast in the face of controversy, and has an attention to detail that few can match. His private sector background is apparent in his zeal to get the job done right.

Johnson hasn’t been afraid to take on big tasks like his opposition to Obamacare, comprehensive tax reform, seeking solutions to the travesties at our southern border, or fighting the inflation-fueling policies of President Joe Biden’s administration. Johnson has become a national figure as a result of his temerity and fortitude shown in taking on the toughest issues.

A simple question arose amid the discussions in the recent U.S. Senate debates between Johnson, and the Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

It centered on the candidate’s first-ever jobs. Johnson shared how he started as a dishwasher at a Walgreens grill.

Has Barnes ever answered this question? We know his mom was a teacher, and his dad worked third shift. But has Barnes ever held a private sector job?

What has Barnes done of any substance in four years as lieutenant governor? He tries to show the image of a regular guy that ignores a more radical past. An Oct. 18 Daily Caller story brought tweets that showed his opinion of Black conservatives. In response to Black musician Tina Campbell tweeting support for President Donald Trump, “due to his Christian beliefs,” Barnes tweeted “guess the shackles are still on her feet after all.” When describing former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a conservative Black Democrat, Barnes stated Milwaukee County had, “only one black countywide elected official … and I don’t even accept him as black.” State Sen. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, who is black, referred to the tweets as “disgusting.”

Barnes has also tried to hide his record about defunding the police. A CNN analysis from Oct. 7 concluded, “Barnes has previously signaled his support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE” despite claiming otherwise recent ads.

In an Oct. 11 MSN story, Barnes also “promised that his vote would help end the filibuster and allow Democrats to make abortion legal nationwide.” Elimination of the Senate filibuster would be something Barnes would likely bemoan the next time Republicans take control of the Senate. Roe v. Wade was overturned largely because no federal power to regulate abortion exists.

We need a strong voice in the Senate to oppose the Biden agenda that has fueled runaway inflation, high gas prices, chaos at our southern borders and more. Johnson is that strong and effective voice for all of us. Please join me in sending Johnson back to Washington when you vote on Nov. 8.