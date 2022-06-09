Scott Frostman: Solutions to violent acts lie far beyond simply banning guns

The images are stirring and saddening. The story is horrific. Nineteen children and two teachers lost their lives at the hands of a young assailant in the tragic shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

In the wake of the shooting, many questions have been raised about the police response and other factors. A May 29 CNN story reported, “a group of 19 law enforcement officers stood outside the classroom in the school for roughly 50 minutes as they waited for room keys and tactical equipment,” while “children inside the classroom repeatedly called 911 and pleaded for help.”

Questions also abound regarding how the shooter obtained so much expensive tactical gear while appearing to be of very limited means. The investigation remains ongoing.

The recent tragedy brought out immediate calls for new gun control legislation. This narrative is pushed after any such high-profile incident, seeking to seize on the emotions of the moment. The firearm used by the Uvalde shooter, an AR-15, is among those receiving the most focus from gun control advocates to be banned or subject to further limitations under current law.

It is worth noting the “AR” stands for “ArmaLite Rifle” after the original manufacturer. It doesn’t stand for “assault rifle,” or any related term.

There are renewed calls for an “assault weapons ban,” perhaps similar in nature to the assault weapons ban signed into law in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton. That legislation contained a “sunset” provision to expire in 10 years, so the ban ended in late 2004. Part of the challenge with the legislation was determining what constituted an “assault weapon.” Reviews and analysis of the period are mixed. But amid various reports, it didn’t appear the ban had an appreciable impact on firearm-related crimes. Efforts to renew the old ban have failed several times.

Where do criminals get guns? In a special report to the U.S. Department of Justice in January 2019, prison inmates were asked how they obtained firearms used in crimes. Only 7% had purchased the firearm under their own name from a licensed firearm dealer. The largest group was the 43% who obtained it off the street or from an underground market.

Criminals don’t follow gun laws. Through a number of pieces of legislation passed over decades of review, there are already limitations in the types of firearms available to be possessed by private citizens, and other control mechanisms include background checks, waiting periods and more. The challenge in passing further restrictions is those restrictions would be followed by those citizens who already follow the law, and not by those who intend harm.

We know the images are scary, the circumstances horrible, and it is not without reflection or consideration of other potential measures that we proceed. Among the proposals is to ban the purchase of firearms such as the AR-15 to people younger than age 21. This idea fails to account for the fact that most who enter military service do so long before the age of 21. We are always reliant on the training, adaptivity and the courage of men and women younger than 21 years of age to defend America and her interests across the globe.

Would a soldier whom we trust with actual military weapons on the field of battle not be able to purchase a simple target-shooting or hunting rifle? The prevailing narrative chooses to place blame on the firearm, rather than the perpetrator.

Age is not the only determining factor in whether a young person intends violence. John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, is set to be released from prison soon. He was 26 at the time of the assassination attempt.

No one proposed changes in automobile laws after the horrific tragedy occurring in Waukesha last November when a vehicle sped through a parade. It’s amazing how fast the story surrounding that heinous act disappeared from the headlines, as it didn’t meet the proper narrative.

We grieve for the families in Uvalde, Texas, and so many other locations that have seen outbreaks of violent acts. There are no easy answers to curb the menace of evil being carried out by predominantly young men who are often mentally broken. The solutions lie far beyond further gun restrictions on ordinary citizens. Perhaps we should take a much closer look at the culture that destroys the nuclear family. Perhaps we should seek solutions that will impact us all.

