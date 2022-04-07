Scott Frostman: Spring brings new life and renewed hope

A bit of crispness is in the air as you pace along the trail for the first time without any ice or snow along the path, seemingly free of winter’s grip. Your steps are perhaps a bit lighter as your mind drifts to the long days of summer around the corner. Ah, the freshness of spring is finally arriving.

You awaken the next morning to a thick, fresh blanket of wet, heavy snow that clings to branches and homes, seemingly back in winter’s icy grip. Ack. Just when you thought you could stow the shovels and snow blower again, the season of ice and snow makes one last flurry. Such is spring in the upper Midwest as March departs and April arrives.

The earlier walk along the trail likely saw the first sprigs of bright green emerging from the tan and brown covering, showing a hint of the rebirth emerging. Seeing those first signs, along with the arrival of robins, cranes, geese and the whole host of other seasonal visitors filling the air with their melodic sounds means better days ahead. Even if a few of those traditional April showers are in the form of snowflakes or the notorious “wintry mix,” we know May flowers are not far behind. New blossoms and growth also fuel problems for those who suffer the scourge of seasonal allergies, knowing the next few weeks will be a rough ride.

Those first few warm days give us a sense of hope and rebirth in many different ways. Warmer weather, the thawing ground, longer days, and more all help to lift the spirits of many. Some people don’t want to put away the snowmobiles, skis, skates, ice fishing gear, or the accoutrements of the winter months.

Today is an important day on the calendar of many Americans as the Major League Baseball season kicks off, with the Milwaukee Brewers opening their season playing the Chicago Cubs. I don’t follow baseball much anymore. But I still like the strategy. I guess I’ll always long for baseball as it was played when I was a kid many decades ago.

Spring brings out a whole range of activities for all. It may be hiking the Ice Age Trail, or enjoying places such as Devil’s Lake State Park, or simply brisk walks through your own neighborhoods. Several hundred thousand birds are currently making their way through the Horicon Marsh area, which is always worth the short trip.

Folks are starting to fire up their boats, and campgrounds are eagerly awaiting just a few more nice days before starting the flow of water and gearing up for the coming season. Dozens of private campgrounds and many state parks are available for those seeking a home away from home. Many will traverse the widely available bike trails that cross the region. Fishermen are restocking their gear for the summer’s quarry.

If you can afford the price of gas, more amenities and options await within the state just a few more hours away. Whatever your destination goal may be, Wisconsin has something to offer. Well, maybe not any mountains.

Spring is also a season of hope and rebirth for Christians as they celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This is a season to recall the tremendous sacrifice made on your behalf.

In other news, we’re finishing up the results of the recent spring election, and whether they won or lost, anyone who stepped forward to place their name on a ballot deserves your thanks for offering their services. We still saw many instances of no effort or outreach by many incumbents who arrogantly presume they no longer need to answer to voters. I hope a few were ousted.

The end of the spring election season often seems to mark the start of the fall election season in earnest, and we’ll be facing that all the way to November. Yard signs are being scooped up and will soon be replaced by others as we approach this most critical election year.

International concerns, rampant inflation, simmering discord among many and all the other problems of these contentious times won’t go away just because of the calendar changes. But for today, I wanted to take just a few moments to revel in the start of a new season of birth and renewal to perhaps brighten your day just a bit, and may the joy of the season abound in you.

