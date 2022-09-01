Scott Frostman: Student debt plan is unfair to most of us

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Saddled with an abysmal approval rating, amid runaway inflation and an economy in recession, the Biden administration is grasping for any game changer to influence the American electorate.

On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping plan to cancel student loan debt of up to $10,000 for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients according to a CBS News story. The story also referred to “an analysis (that) put the total cost of forgiving that debt at almost $300 billion in the first year.” The review didn’t consider the Pell Grants in that initial calculation, so the cost to taxpayers would be significantly higher.

An Aug. 25 CBS News story sought to address the question about whether Biden has the needed authority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated, “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not,” Pelosi said in July 2021. “He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.” Department of Education secretary Miguel Cardona stated, “I have the authority under the HEROES act.” We can expect legal challenges to occur.

I certainly hope Americans who have paid their debts ensure this election year pandering to buy votes is quickly recognized for what it is: a feeble attempt to influence the midterm election in favor of Democrats.

This plan thumbs its nose at the vast majority of Americans. Millions made a variety of sacrifices to attend college. They worked their tails off at numerous jobs, saved what they could, some delaying their education until it could be afforded. It’s not to say those who would receive assistance didn’t work to earn money as well, or haven’t made a sincere effort to pay back loans, but the timing and nature of the relief make the rationale very suspect. There is no “free” money. Somebody pays, and it is you, the American taxpayer.

How does debt forgiveness play out at tax time? This does not constitute any type of tax advice, but cancelled debt is often considered “income” for tax purposes. The White House Fact Sheet of Aug. 24 states, “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, this debt relief will not be treated as taxable income for the federal income tax purposes.” However, an Aug. 25 story from the Tax Foundation, “Thirteen states may tax student loan debt cancelation,” lists Wisconsin as among the states which may tax debt forgiveness. Wisconsin folks getting the potential cancellation may be surprised at tax time, but that will be too late to impact the election.

Many have opined students don’t understand how loans work. A March 17, 2020, Business Insider survey stated, “27% of millennials didn’t understand the terms and policies when signing up for their student loans,” and “don’t realize they’ll end up owing much more than the initial loan amount they borrowed.” Signing for a loan means you will pay it back, and it is your responsibility to understand the terms.

Whose fault is it if students don’t understand the basic terms of how finances work? It is time for our public schools to spend — no pun intended — far less time engineering social justice warriors, and spend more time on basic economics. The state Department of Public Instruction requirements for graduation are just 15 total credits, and include three credits of social studies. It’s time to replace one credit with financial literacy. A proposal for a one credit requirement died in the last legislative session. In the public hearings, the DPI objected to the requirement.

An obvious source of teaching talent for such a venture would be from the private business sector, but public schools wouldn’t want to risk the presence of anyone espousing capitalism or free enterprise to enter their hallowed halls of progressive thinking. It is sad to see sparse numbers of students pursuing careers in business. Many liberal arts majors end up in the business world once they realize where they can be gainfully employed.

Bottom line, the cancellation of student debt by the Biden administration is not only poor economic policy, but fundamentally unfair to the vast majority of Americans. Join the forces opposing this pandering now, and this November.