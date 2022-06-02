Scott Frostman: Summer is yellow, orange and political

Familiar refrains of “Pomp and Circumstance” have been echoing throughout thousands of school auditoriums, gymnasiums and more as graduation season in now in full swing. Mortarboard hats adorned with tassels destined to be flipped are in abundance for this brief period, as celebrations of achievement abound.

Congratulations to all who have graduated, and wishing every success in the next phases of life.

Kids revel in the final days of school, anxious to start summer activities such as hanging out at the local pool, riding bikes and pining the days away however they feel. A few sporting tournaments including the WIAA State Track and Field Championships are still to be completed. Many will be starting their summer employment, and unskilled labor jobs should be readily available to those who seek to make the effort to find work. Many employers still find themselves lacking staff.

The setting is far more serene for some, as they find their way into Wisconsin’s great outdoors. Sitting alongside a riverbank, your silence may only be broken by the raucous chortles of frogs and toads amid the sweet songs of birds in the throes of their early seasons. It’s easy to let the troubles of the world slip away amid the soft whisper of the breeze in pine forests that also bring coatings of irritating yellow pollen dust everywhere, much to the chagrin of seasonal allergy sufferers.

Orange is another prominent color in the summer, because of the massive proliferation of road construction barrels and cones across Wisconsin highways. Road crews seek to take advantage of the season to compete much-needed work. As always, the condition of local, state and federal highways remains an important political issue, and will no doubt be discussed in earnest as the campaign season heats up.

On the political front, an important deadline in the midterm election cycle was Wednesday. If you’ve been to any political gatherings these past several weeks, you were probably hounded for various nomination paper signatures as candidates needed to collect varying amounts of signatures from residents to qualify to be on the ballot. Signatures had to be submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) office by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

This process always winnows out a few fledgling candidates not able to gather enough signatures. The remaining candidates who qualify will be on the trail all summer long. The partisan primaries are August 9.

The WEC made news last week with the sudden resignation of Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson. The WEC was set to have an election for its chairperson seat. The Republicans and Democrats “take turns” in the chair position. Fellow Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell, who has been the most outspoken voice about the anomalies and controversies surrounding the 2020 election, sought the chair position, and many speculate Knudson’s resignation was in response to Spindell wanting to be chair.

We now rely on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to make the next commissioner appointment, so the direction and future of the Wisconsin Elections Commission remains in flux. Questions about WEC’s actions and rulings during the 2020 election cycle still embitter many folks in Wisconsin. Election integrity definitely will be on the ballot this fall, so learn your candidate’s positions on this important topic.

There is so much to do in summer, so little time. A wide range of outdoor opportunities are at the doorstep of every Wisconsinite who seeks to enjoy the state or travel elsewhere for unique experiences. The Badger state also hosts a wide range of tourists from across the nation as well. The Wisconsin Dells region always plays host to a number of young international students and more seeking to have their own American experience. It’s wonderful to learn about the different cultures that make up the melting pot of workers.

Of course, June is Dairy month here in “America’s Dairyland.” Though is seems every month is dairy month, no June is complete without a visit to a large-scale dairy breakfast in your county at a farm near you. Got milk?

Whether your interests are outdoors or indoors, local or distant, free of cost or spending a bunch, summer opportunities abound in Wisconsin. I’m reminded of a song from the musical “Carousel” which extols “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over!” Enjoy your Wisconsin-style June this month.

Frostman lives in Baraboo: scfrostman@gmail.com.