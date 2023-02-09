“The most important election of our lifetime” is bandied about so often, it’s hard to know what’s at stake or whether it’s really that crucial. It’s much rarer to hear in a nonpartisan spring election. This time, control over the Wisconsin Supreme Court hangs in the balance, making the stakes as high as ever.

Wisconsin’s current Supreme Court is rather evenly split, with three conservative justices, three liberal justices, and Justice Brian Hagedorn siding one way or the other. Hagedorn has often disappointed initial supporters with his positions. Conservative Justice Pat Roggensack is retiring, so the balance of power rests in the hands of Wisconsin voters this spring.

Four candidates are competing in the Feb. 21 primary and the top two vote-getters will move on to the general election April 4. The position is nonpartisan, but two candidates are largely backed by Republicans and conservatives, with two are promoted by Democrats and other progressives.

On the conservative side, former Justice Daniel Kelly, who lost a bid to remain on the court in 2020, seeks to bring his solid, prudent voice back to the high bench. Judge Jennifer Dorow, who presided over the recent Waukesha Christmas parade murder trial of Darrell Brooks and kept the attempts to turn the trial into a fiasco in check, is also on the ballot. Judges Janet Protasiewicz of Milwaukee County and Everett Mitchell of Dane County are the liberals in the race.

A Jan. 4 PBS Wisconsin story provided key information, saying, “Kelly is the only candidate with an actual track record to show how he would rule from the bench. Kelly consistently joined the most conservative members of the court on rulings.” Judge Dorow was quoted from her website saying, “First and foremost, I am a judicial conservative who will not legislate from the bench.”

The story also brings out the stark contrast in judicial philosophy, quoting from Protasiewicz’s website, which states, “our most closely-held constitutional rights are under attack by radical right-wing extremists,” and Mitchell’s website which “describes his social justice efforts.”

A Jan. 25 Wisconsin Right Now story expressed grave concerns about Protasiewicz in particular, saying, “judges are forbidden by Wisconsin judicial ethics codes from announcing how they would rule on issues that could come before the state Supreme Court.” When asked by the New York Times about Act 10, the 2011 law streamlining collective bargaining that has saved the state billions of dollars in the past decade or so, Protasiewicz “said that (Act 10)…was unconstitutional.” Act 10 was upheld by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2014. How can she then feign impartiality if the matter comes before the court again?

Both liberal candidates tipped their hand regarding redistricting maps. In a Jan. 9 WisPolitics story Protasiewicz stated that the state’s legislative maps are “absolutely, positively rigged.” Judge Mitchell commented, “Any time as an African American in judicial spaces, I hear the words ‘least changes approach,’ it just brings up all kinds of bad trauma.”

A Feb. 3 Washington Post story detailed themes embraced by the liberal candidates, with Protasiewicz “running to ‘save democracy’ and released an ad in which she’s dressed in a judicial robe with lacing around the collar that nods to the one worn by the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, who would be the first Black justice elected to the high court, said he was running in part to show young people that ‘justice has my skin color.’”

Other key reforms enacted in the past decade or so, such as voter ID, concealed carry, right to work and others could find themselves in the crosshairs of liberal judicial activism should conservatives lose control of the court. All schools, parents, students and taxpayers would suffer greatly if Act 10 was somehow overturned, and we found ourselves once again pressed under the oppressive thumb of the powerful teachers’ unions. The results would be disastrous.

Liberal justices could seek to ignore Wisconsin’s current near-total ban on abortions codified in Statute 940.04 by acting outside their authority, rather than relying on the Legislature to make any changes to Wisconsin law. We don’t need justices who will legislate from the bench, or any Ruth Bader Ginsburg wannabes.

Be sure to vote on Feb. 21. Conservatives must make sure constitutional rights will be preserved. Let’s ensure, whether it’s Dan Kelly or Jennifer Dorow, that at least one common sense, rule of law candidate for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court advances to April. Wouldn’t both be great? We can’t afford to lose this one.