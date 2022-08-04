Scott Frostman: The 'Year of the Parent' gears up for another school year

“The Year of the Parent,” a parent revolution, was already well underway when former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” in a gubernatorial debate. It was the nail in the coffin of his electoral bid, handing the governor’s office to Glenn Youngkin.

McAuliffe’s statement was certainly inartful but demonstrated a typical approach to education that disrespects the role of the parents amid an aloofness often pervasive when discussing who has the “best interest of the child in mind.”

Parents and community members have been packing school board meetings across the nation. Much of the fervor began as the “Great Mask Debate” but transformed into an intense review of what’s been happening in our public schools. Many parents learned about topics discussed in the classrooms during remote learning and were appalled at much of what they had heard.

An amazing part of this resurgence in parental involvement is that it welcomes people from across the political spectrum. Folks involved in this tsunami of parental engagement aren’t just conservative folks who have been critical of public schools for years. We’ve brought in many who don’t seem politically tethered in either direction, and a whole bunch of traditional Democrats who have seen their party and its dominant ideologies lurch further left.

Each passing day brings something more jaw-dropping. Reported in the April 15 DailyWire, the National Council of Teachers of English published a position statement saying, “the time has come to decenter book reading and essay writing as the pinnacles of English language arts education.” If you attended school back in the day and are able to read -- take in that statement again. No more “reading is fundamental.” Instead, NCTE states, “students should examine how digital media and popular culture are completely intermingled with language, literature and writing.” Yes, we’re at a point where public education wants to devalue reading and writing.

So if readin’ and writin’ are no longer important, what about ‘rithmetic? After all, math is just numbers. It's calculations and measurements with just one correct answer. They are critical component of everyday life.

Can you imagine that some people consider math to be racist? Count Bill Gates among those folks. A Feb. 18, 2021, National File story summarized the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, saying that “asking students to show their work and find the right answer is an inherently racist practice.”

What possible hope is there for these current public school children to function in the adult working world, where your ability to read, write, comprehend, think and work hard is much more important than making some social justice statement?

The deemphasis in the fundamentals and focus on much more “woke” ideology is being pushed in universities in Wisconsin and across the nation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty researched what teachers are taught in our Wisconsin state university system and stated, “the readings, videos, and internet postings propose teaching children as young as three to consider being gay, attacking whites, ripping rich people, promoting Black Lives Matter, and combating climate change.”

WILL’s research director Will Flanders used the term “indoctrination” in the group's analysis, “not solely because future teachers are presented with politically charged materials during their college educations, but because these materials are presented from only one political perspective.”

This past year saw an explosion in parental rights groups such as Moms For Liberty, Parents Defending Education, Parents Rights in Education, No Left Turn in Education and more. Are you sensing a trend here?

In Wisconsin, unfortunately, we’re saddled with Gov. Tony Evers, who has spent his entire career as one engrained in the morass of the public school juggernaut of the teacher’s unions and educational elites who arrogantly want to impress their own values on our children. Evers vetoed bills aimed at transparency in curriculum, a Parents Bill of Rights and expansion of school choice, among many others.

We must always remember we’ve got many solid teachers who are sincere and do the right thing to prepare students for the real world. Review the extent to which your own district buys into this agenda. Do whatever you can to take control of your child’s education. If it means showing up at school board meetings and venting, do it. If it means insisting your child can opt-out of questionable surveys, do that as well. If it means pulling your child from the public school, more power to you. Public schools won’t take notice unless kids don’t come in the door.

You can be assured of a massive push for the expansion of educational opportunities for Wisconsin children if there’s a change in the governor’s office this fall. Take the lead in your child’s education today.